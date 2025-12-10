What are you looking for?
41 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

Into the Marsh

Creature Features
By Maryland Coastal Bays Program
Flooded marsh at high tide. Photo by Carly Toulan

Whether you are an avid birdwatcher trying to get a glimpse of the elusive Saltmarsh Sparrow, an eager crabber trying to get a bushel of #1’s to steam up for dinner, or a passionate artist trying to capture the intrinsic beauty of our watershed, you share a common interest in protecting our salt marshes. Salt marshes are incredibly important to both humans and our environment as they provide numerous ecosystem services. They help mitigate flooding events caused by storms and high tide events, they act as a buffer to our bays by helping to filter runoff carrying excess nutrients and pollutants, they store carbon, and provide habitat to many species in our watershed. Unfortunately, there are several threats that are causing us to lose salt marsh habitat throughout our watershed. Sea level rise, erosion caused by wave energy, development and hardening of shorelines are just a few of the reasons our salt marshes are disappearing at an alarming rate. 

Post-monitoring at a marsh restoration site with MCBP and USFWS. Photo by Carly Toulan
Post-monitoring at a marsh restoration site with MCBP and USFWS. Photo by Carly Toulan

For many years now, MCBP has collaborated with numerous local, state, and federal partners to discuss ways we can address this issue through prioritizing salt marsh habitats in our watershed, scientific monitoring, research, and restoration. This year we were excited to see some of that hard work and planning come to fruition with several new projects in the works! MCBP has been partnering with the US Fish & Wildlife Service, Assateague Island National Seashore, and other partners to design, monitor, and implement several salt marsh restoration projects throughout the Coastal Bays watershed. The goal of these projects is to address the impacts of mosquito ditching, restore the natural hydrology (movement of water across the marsh), and promote the revegetation of areas that experienced vegetation dieback. Over the next couple of years, MCBP will continue to implement several marsh restoration projects in Newport Bay, Sinepuxent Bay, and throughout the Assateague Island National Seashore. 

Marsh monitoring in the Coastal Bays. Photo by Carly Toulan
Marsh monitoring in the Coastal Bays. Photo by Carly Toulan

Another goal for these projects is to restore critical nesting habitat for target species like the Saltmarsh Sparrow. Maryland’s lower eastern shore has historically had some of the best habitat for Saltmarsh Sparrows and hosts about 25% of the species global breeding population. The Saltmarsh Sparrow is an endangered species that solely depends on high marsh habitat for nesting. As a result of decades of marsh degradation and loss, this species’ population has declined drastically. Although our partner organizations are focusing on the Saltmarsh Sparrow as a target species, this restoration will benefit dozens of other species and create a resilient ecosystem.

MCBP would like to thank the numerous partners who are helping us restore this critical habitat in our watershed. We would also like to recognize and thank the landowners who are granting us the permission to access their property to implement restoration projects and conduct important scientific monitoring. Finally, we would like to thank the state and federal agencies that have granted us the funding for these projects!

 

Maryland Coastal Bays Program
Maryland Coastal Bays Programhttp://mdcoastalbays.org
All Creature Features are written by a Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) staff member.  MCBP is a non-profit and National Estuary Program that exists to protect and conserve the waters and surrounding watershed of Maryland’s coastal bays to enhance their ecological values and sustainable use for both present and future generations. MCBP works with stakeholders on the local, state, and federal level to protect the five main bays within the watershed; Assawoman, Isle of Wight, Sinepuxent, Newport, and Chincoteague, through restoration, environmental education, scientific monitoring, and targeted community outreach.
Previous article
Time for the Countdown: Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Ocean City, MD
Next article
Love on Tap 2026 Returns to Seacrets FeBREWary 21

Follow Oceancity.com

303,307FansLike
32,904FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,360SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

303,307FansLike
32,904FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,360SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND