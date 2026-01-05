What are you looking for?
Ocean City Film Festival Celebrates 10th Season With Discounted Ticket Prices Until Feb. 16, 2026

Art LeagueArts & CultureNorth Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, MD — Jan. 5, 2026 — Early bird passes are now on sale for the 10th Annual Ocean City Film Festival, a production of the Art League of Ocean City, coming to resort theaters and venues Mar. 5-8, 2026. The Town of Ocean City is a major sponsor for the festival.

Over four days, the festival will screen more than 100 independent films, both locally-made and from around the world, including short films and feature-length movies. Screenings will be held at venues across Ocean City and West Ocean City, alongside filmmaker Q&As, special events, and opening and closing parties throughout the festival.

Discounted Tier One ticket pricing is available until Feb. 15, 2026 and includes $125 for a four-day pass and $35 for a one-day pass. Prices will increase on Feb. 16 to Tier Two pricing that includes $145 for a four-day pass and $40 for a one-day pass. Tickets are available for purchase at OCMDFilmFestival.com.

“Buy early and save,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “We are so excited to be celebrating our 10thbig season that we’re offering special early bird rates for our loyal fans and newcomers. We hope you’ll join us for a very special year of programming.”

Comedy icon Patton Oswalt headlines this year’s festival, performing live at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 5 at 7:00 p.m. with his new Effervescent show. Tickets for the Oswalt performance are sold separately.

The Film Festival is an annual production of the nonprofit Art League of Ocean City. The films have not been rated, and some feature adult content. Viewer discretion is advised.

More information and tickets are available at OCMDFilmFestival.com, by calling 410-524-9433, and on the free Art League of Ocean City app.

 

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects.

