Art League of Ocean City to Host “Shared Visions” Free Readings on Jan. 20 at Arts Center

OCEAN CITY, MD — Jan. 13, 2026 — The Art League of Ocean City invites the public to a free evening of readings and art from the 13th annual “Shared Visions” exhibit on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 from 6-8 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside. Guests will enjoy complimentary refreshments.

“Shared Visions” is a collaboration of the literary word and visual art. The exhibition features local writers and artist members of the Art League. The writers went first, submitting written pieces reviewed by a panel that included industry professionals as well as local writers. Once the written submissions were posted, the artists selected a poem or short prose to use as inspiration for their artwork. Their creations include painting, photography, fiber art, and mixed media, currently displayed alongside the writings that inspired them.

On Jan. 20 from 6-8 p.m., the writers will read their poetry and prose that inspired the artwork during the free event. The writers who will be reading their work include Megan Carney, Art Gutkin, Sarah Gordon, Ellen Krawczak, Gwen Lehman, Joan Floyd, and Don Lehman.

“This is the amazing 13th year for our annual Shared Visions event, celebrating both the visual and the written arts,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “The event underscores the Art League’s commitment to fostering collaboration across artistic disciplines and building meaningful connections within the creative community.”

The Ocean City Center for the Arts at 502 94th St. is open daily with free admission. More information is available at OCart.org or by calling 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Funding for this event is in part provided by the Maryland State Arts Council and the National Endowment of the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.