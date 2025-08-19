Ocean City closes the beach to Swimming, Wading & Surfing Ahead of Hurricane Erin-Related Storm Activity

As tropical weather ramps up off the Atlantic Coast, Ocean City, Maryland, has officially closed the ocean to all swimming, surfing, and wading activities. The Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) made the announcement Tuesday morning, August 19, in response to treacherous surf conditions caused not by Hurricane Erin directly, but by a separate low-pressure system ahead of the hurricane’s projected arrival.

Why the Ocean is Closed Today

According to OCBP, dangerous breaking waves in the surf zone (shore break) combined with a high risk of rip currents have created life-threatening conditions in the water. While lifeguards are still stationed on duty to protect beachgoers and provide information, they are urging all visitors to stay out of the water completely until conditions improve.

Ocean City Beach Patrol Statement:

“The conditions are deadly. Do not enter the ocean until further notice. Lifeguards are on duty today to inform and protect the public, but for everyone’s safety: no swimming, wading or surfing until further notice.”

Rip Currents: A Silent but Deadly Threat

Rip currents are fast-moving channels of water that can pull even the strongest swimmers away from shore in seconds. They often form near breaks in sandbars and are especially common when large surf or strong tides occur, as seen with today’s weather.

Ignoring warnings about rip currents is not just dangerous—it can be fatal. Every year, rip currents claim lives in the Mid-Atlantic, and Ocean City officials are doing everything they can to prevent tragedies.

Hurricane Erin: Not Here Yet, But Still a Threat

Although the current hazardous conditions are not directly from Hurricane Erin, the Category 1 storm continues to move northward through the Atlantic. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Erin is expected to bring increasingly strong winds and rough surf to the Mid-Atlantic coast starting Thursday.

Here’s the latest storm projection from Tuesday, August 19 at 11 AM EDT:

Wednesday 8 AM – Thursday 8 PM : Ocean City may experience intensified surf and winds as Erin skirts the coast.

Friday & Beyond: Erin’s outer bands are expected to continue affecting Maryland’s coastline through the weekend with large swells and rip current risks.

The Good News: Sunny Days Ahead (With Dry Feet)

Despite the ocean closure, Ocean City’s weather outlook for the rest of the week is relatively pleasant:

Wednesday–Friday : Mostly cloudy with breezy conditions, occasional light rain possible

Saturday–Sunday : Partly to mostly sunny, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s

Next Week: Mostly sunny skies are expected to return, with clear, dry beach days perfect for sand, sun, and shore strolls

What You Can Still Do in Ocean City

Just because the ocean’s closed doesn’t mean the fun is! With the weather turning dry and mild after Erin passes, here are some awesome things to enjoy without getting your feet wet:

Final Reminder

Always check in with a Surf Rescue Technician (SRT) or follow the Ocean City Beach Patrol on social media for real-time updates on ocean safety. Of course, OceanCity.com will also post the information to keep you updated!

Your safety is the #1 priority. Stay dry, stay safe, and enjoy everything else Ocean City has to offer—above the tide line.