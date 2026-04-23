What’s A Kite’s Favorite Movie? Read to the End to Find Out!

If you’re looking for a reason to head to Ocean City, Maryland this weekend, the answer is simple: kites, color, and a whole lot of seaside fun. The Maryland International Kite Expo—affectionately known as “MIKE”—is back in Ocean City. It promises to fill the sky with jaw-dropping displays and beachy excitement from April 24–26 hosted by no other than The Kite Loft.

Years of Joy

Hosted by The Kite Loft, this beloved event is celebrating its 33rd year, while the shop itself marks an incredible 51 years of bringing joy to the shoreline. Owned by Jay Knerr and Mary Lynn Knerr, The Kite Loft has long been known as “Where Fun Begins”—and this weekend, that motto couldn’t be more true.

It’s Free!

Festivities take place daily from about 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the beach between 4th and 6th Streets, with music floating from The Kite Loft’s Boardwalk deck to keep the vibe lively. Best of all? It’s completely free to attend and participate, whether you’re 3 or 103.

What to Expect

The sky will be bursting with everything from massive, whimsical kites—think life-sized blue whales and octopus kites as long as two school buses—to high-energy sport kite performances. One of the must-see highlights is the synchronized quad-line flying shows, where 8 to 12 skilled flyers perform mesmerizing, choreographed maneuvers in unison. It’s equal parts art and adrenaline.

Kite enthusiasts travel from across the country, especially the Mid-Atlantic region, to be part of the action. And while the pros put on a show, visitors are encouraged to jump right in. Bring your own kite or pick one up from The Kite Loft, where expert staff are ready to help you get flying. New to kites? No problem—basic instruction and even sport kite lessons may be available.

Kite Flying Fun

Families will find plenty to love, especially the crowd-favorite candy drop. Picture this: a giant kite lifts a bag of candy 100 feet into the air before releasing a sugary shower onto the beach below. Kids dash, parents laugh—it’s kite fun at its finest.

If conditions cooperate, Saturday night may feature a magical lighted kite fly, with glowing LED kites dancing against the dark sky. It’s a can’t-miss moment that adds an extra spark to an already dazzling weekend.

With around 200 kite flyers and thousands of spectators expected, MIKE is one of the largest kite festivals in the country—and one of the most visually stunning. Thanks to support from Xfinity, the event remains free and accessible to all.

The Sky is the Limit

So grab your jackets, maybe a beach chair, and get ready to look up. Because in Ocean City this weekend, the sky isn’t the limit—it’s the main attraction….Oh and a kite’s favorite movie? Gone With the Wind of course!