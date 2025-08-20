OC Rock and Ride Festival: A New Era in Ocean City

From Bike Week to Rock and Ride

For years, Ocean City’s Bike Week and BikeFest drew thousands of riders and fans to the shore for one of the East Coast’s largest motorcycle rallies. But after changes in promotion and management left the event’s future uncertain, many wondered if the tradition would fade away.

Enter OC Rock and Ride—a brand-new festival created by local residents Matthew and Tyler Odachowski. Determined to protect the legacy of Ocean City’s rally while giving it fresh energy, they re-imagined the event with a sharper focus on rock music, family-friendly fun, and community involvement.

The result is a festival that honors the past while paving the way for the future.

What’s New in 2025

The OC Rock and Ride Festival takes over Ocean City this September with a bigger stage, bolder concerts, and expanded activities. Legendary rock bands including Queensrÿche, Slaughter, and Quiet Riot will headline the event, bringing national talent to the Inlet and Convention Center.

But the festival isn’t just about music. Expect:

Expanded Boardwalk Ride – The traditional group ride down the Boardwalk is back and better than ever, now spread across two days.

Vendor Villages – Custom bikes, apparel, accessories, and unique gear for riders and fans.

Stunt Shows & Demo Rides – High-octane performances and factory test rides for anyone looking to experience the thrill.

Poker Runs & Charity Rides – Classic rally traditions that connect riders to local causes and the community.

Why the Change Matters

The shift from BikeFest to Rock and Ride is more than just a new name. It’s about ownership, vision, and ensuring Ocean City continues to host a marquee fall event that draws visitors, boosts the local economy, and creates lasting memories.

By bringing the festival back under local leadership, Rock & Ride promises to stay true to Ocean City’s unique character—where the roar of engines, the pulse of live music, and the ocean breeze combine into an unforgettable experience.

A Tradition Reborn

When the sun sets over the Inlet and the last guitar chord fades into the sound of motorcycles revving along Coastal Highway, one thing will be clear: the tradition of Ocean City’s motorcycle rally is alive and well—reborn as the OC Rock and Ride Festival.

With its mix of roaring bikes, electrifying concerts, and community spirit, Rock & Ride isn’t just a replacement for Bike Week—it’s the start of a bold new chapter on Maryland’s coast.

2025 OC Rock and Ride Music Schedule