Ocean City Film Festival to Premiere 8th Annual OC Film Challenge Free on 94th St Tennis Courts on Aug. 23

OCEAN CITY, MD — Aug. 19, 2025— The Ocean City Film Festival will premiere entries from the 8th Annual Ocean City Film Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 23 on the 94th St. tennis courts. Doors open at 7 p.m. with films screening at 7:30 p.m. The event is free to the public.

In case of inclement weather, the screenings will move inside the Ocean City Center for the Arts next door on 94th St. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs.

Filmmakers were challenged to produce an original short film about Ocean City no longer than 10 minutes and made between July 1 and July 31, 2025. Films must have been shot in Ocean City or be about Ocean City and include a secret line of dialogue.

Nine entries were received in the challenge, and eight will be screened. The entries were selected by special guest juror Ian Postley, who annually designs the official Ocean City Film Festival poster. Postley will offer remarks about his choices and announce the challenge winners. The three top films will be screened at the 10th Annual Ocean City Film Festival in March 2026 and receive prizes.

“Join us for a beautiful night under the stars, and watch the stars come out on our movie screen, too,” B.L. Strang-Moya, creative director of the Film Festival, said. “You’ll be the first to view these very creative and entertaining films about our resort. And admission is free, although we would love your donations.”

The Film Challenge films to be screened are:

Empty Bottles directed by Joseph Robinette. A drunk from Ocean City, NJ, finds himself accidentally transported to Ocean City, MD via bus.

The Worst Gift in Ocean City directed by Holden Connor. A group of young girls seek out the worst gift in Ocean City.

Day Off directed by Angeline Timmons. A girl desperate for an Ocean City card to go on the rides, spots one and attempts to steal it, but fails miserably.

Changing Tides directed by Blake Dasher, Ciara Gustin, Dominic Breitenbach, Kiara Davis, Mckinley Stokley, Piper Drace. Phoebe and Wes meet on a summer day on the beach, but what’s to become of the young lovers when summer ends?

Ocean City Vacation Daze: A “Ken Burns” Film directed by Thomas Taylor, Chris Demone, Xavier Geraldes, Steve Myers. An homage to legendary documentarian Ken Burns as he takes us on a mock vacation with his family in Ocean City.

Jolly and Gerald directed by Fiona O’Brien and Zoe Couloumbis. This silent film describes a brother duo. Jolly, beloved by the community, is known for opening the Jolly Roger Amusement Park at the Pier. Gerald is the one who makes things happen behind the scenes.

Ocean vs. Bay 2 directed by Marlon Wallace. Two young men battle over which side of Ocean City is better, and face an even greater threat from a man with a mysterious past.

Tomorrow’s Dujour directed by B.L. Strang-Moya. An unfortunate line cook must pick up a last-minute delivery from a mysterious new vendor.

The Ocean City Film Festival and the Ocean City Film Challenge are programs of the nonprofit Art League of Ocean City. More information is available at OCart.org/events or by calling 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors.