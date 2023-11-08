Ocean City Christmas Parade Marches Saturday, Dec. 2

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and in Ocean City there is no exception! With holiday festivities filling up the calendar in December, Ocean City is adding to the holiday cheer with the 40th annual Ocean City Christmas Parade marching along Coastal Highway on Saturday, December 2nd. The holiday parade starts at 11 a.m. on Old Landing Road and marches northbound in the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway to the judges’ stand at 120th Street. The event will feature high school bands, antique cars, colorful holiday floats and more, so dress warmly, bring a blanket to sit on and enjoy!

A post-parade reception will be held by the Carousel Hotel, bringing additional family fun for participants and patrons alike. Festivities at the hotel will begin immediately after the parade.

Spectators will not be permitted to watch the parade from the median area of Coastal Highway. Motorists are reminded that traffic pattern changes will begin approximately 8 a.m. and traffic congestion and delays should be expected. The southbound lanes of Coastal highway are closed for the parade in that general area allowing spectators to gather curbside. Also, due to the high volume of pedestrian traffic, everyone is reminded to Walk Smart by using cross walks and crossing with the traffic control signal.

Following the Christmas Parade, head to the Cambria for their Let’s Get Lit Festival and afternoon of festive cheer, live music, various attractions, and the wide array of fun activities. The fest will sprawl across the ballroom, lobby area, and even the indoor pool area, adorned with floating lanterns to create a magical setting. Ticket holders get wristbands that unlock discounts at local bars and restaurants from Friday through Sunday. VIP tickets are ONLY available if you buy the VIP hotel package from the Cambria and include 2 Winterfest tickets, a stocking with a bottle opener and more from Dogfish Head as well as other goodies from local businesses, 2 wristbands to get discounts around town all weekend, and 2 commemorative flasks sponsored by Dogfish Head. There’s also a costume contest open to all ticket holders that embraces the theme of being “lit.” Participants are encouraged to adorn themselves with battery-powered Christmas lights and unleash their creativity. The most dazzling costume will be awarded a delightful prize—a two-night stay at the Cambria to relish the FeBREWary 24th Love on Tap Festival at Seacrets, complete with Shore Craft Beer Fest tickets. Read more about this great new Winterfest festival at https://www.oceancity.com/lets-get-lit-craft-beer-fun-fest-embracing-the-season-with-cheers-and-merriment/

Schedule of Events

8:00 a.m. Early arrivals begin-staging area

9:00 a.m. Arrival of large parade assets

10:00 a.m. Final arrivals

11:00 a.m. Parade begins

12:00 p.m. Final Parade assets depart northward

1:00 p.m. Parade ends and fesivities begin at the Carousel Hotel

3:00 p.m. Let’s Get Lit festival at the Cambria Hotel