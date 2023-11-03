Nov. 12 is Eastern Shore Heritage Day, a free event at the Ocean City Center for the Arts

OCEAN CITY, MD — Nov. 3, 2023 — Sunday, Nov. 12 is Eastern Shore Heritage Day, a special day set aside to celebrate the Eastern Shore, sponsored by the Beach to Bay Heritage Area. The Art League of Ocean City will hold a special afternoon dedicated to this heritage with performances highlighting music, storytelling, and film along with complimentary refreshments. The event is free and open to the public at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside.

The afternoon will feature a variety of heritage programming. Charles Paparella, renowned local television photographer and reporter of “Travels with Charlie,” will perform music and share fascinating stories about the Eastern Shore.

Fiona O’Brien of Ocean City, co-founder of Saltare in Elementis Dance Collective, will show two movies she produced, directed, and choreographed. “The Way of the Shore” is a six-minute short that is part of a four-part film called “Roots: Maryland’s Nature to Nurture” about different environments across the state. “Hurricane Six” tells the story through dance of the 1933 storm and its impact on Ocean City.

The Tindley Family Choir will perform songs celebrating the legacy of Berlin-born Rev. Dr. Charles Albert Tindley, whose hymn, “I’ll Overcome Some Day,” written in 1901, became the basis for the song titled, “We Shall Overcome.”

Beth Deeley will guide a community weaving project. Cultural organizations will be represented including the Beach to Bay Heritage Area, the Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum, and Furnace Town Historic Site.

An all-media art show, “Eastern Shore Heritage,” hangs on the walls of the Arts Center in the Sisson Galleria, celebrating the stories, traditions, and heritage of the Eastern Shore, with special awards highlighting waterways, heritage sites, livelihood, and best in show.

More information is available at OCart.org/events or 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors.