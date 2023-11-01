Ashore Resort – Best Waterfront Wedding Venues in Ocean City, Maryland

From our friends at the Ashore Resort and Beach Club, on 101st Street in Ocean City Md, here is some great information if you are planning a wedding anytime soon!

Come tie the knot by the Atlantic sand and surf with a destination wedding at Ashore Resort & Beach Club in Ocean City, Maryland! Our seaside resort serves up ravishing views out to that liquid skyline, which forms an unforgettable backdrop for saying your vows. Combine that amazing beachfront location with exquisite indoor and outdoor venues, exceptional event-coordinating and catering services, and chic, comfortable accommodations, and you’ve got one of OCMD’s top wedding spots, no question!

Here at Ashore Resort & Beach Club, we maintain more than a dozen fine event venues, many of them absolutely ideal for wedding ceremonies and receptions. Our Shore Deck offers one of the most sought-after beachfront gathering spaces. Providing 5,775 sq ft of private space that can accommodate up to 500 guests. Guests can enjoy sunset cocktails and catering in a room featuring soaring ceilings with skylights and floor-to-ceiling doors that open up to provide stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Our 7,500-square-foot Atlantic Ballroom, for example, casts proceedings beneath 18-foot-high ceilings and glittering chandeliers, and gives you and your guests stirring sightlines out to Assawoman Bay. And if you’d like to get closer yet to the sea, consider saying “I do” within our freestanding Oceanfront Wedding Pavilion out on the beach, which welcomes as many as 100 guests and its own chandeliers.



Other possibilities include our 6,900-square-foot Tidelines ballroom and our lovely Dune Deck, a fresh-air patio backed by sand dunes that enfolds you in natural foliage.

Wedding Services at Ashore Resort & Beach Club



The beauty of our oceanfront wedding venues comes matched by the high quality of our event-coordinating and catering services. Our Ashore Resort & Beach Club Special Events Team will do everything we can to ensure your dream wedding becomes a reality, here by the murmuring swash of the Ocean City beachfront. And our catering staff will work with you to devise the perfect custom menu for your big day and all of its associated gatherings, from elegant dinners to cocktail-hour hangouts and farewell brunches. You can explore our Ashore Resort & Beach Club wedding menus right here.



Our guest rooms and Ocean Horizon Suite, meanwhile, provide the perfect wedding accommodations, the majority of them offering standing balconies and ocean vistas.

Schedule a Wedding by the Sea in Ocean City, Maryland at Ashore

Is your mind now swimming with visions of saying your vows against a stunning ocean backdrop? Eager to learn more about what we offer as a premier Ocean City, Maryland wedding venue? Good! We invite you to fill out an online Request for Proposal: Somebody with our Special Events Team will follow up with you promptly to field any questions you might have and, if you’re so inclined (and we hope you are!), get the planning process started. We look forward to hearing from you—and hosting you and all of your friends and family for one of the most momentous occasions of all!