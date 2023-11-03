Let’s Get Lit Craft Beer (& Fun) Fest: Embracing the Season with Cheers and Merriment

As the cold winds of December begin to weave through the towns and cities, the Let’s Get Lit Shore Craft Beer (& Fun) Fest is a shining beacon of warmth and celebration that beckons all to partake in the festive spirit. Taking place in Ocean City, this weekend extravaganza promises a fusion of craft beer, merrymaking, weekend discounts and winter cheer.

A Festive Prelude Including Winterfest Tickets

The Let’s Get Lit Winter Weekend aims to extend the joys of December throughout the month, offering a delightful array of activities and festivities. Beginning on a high note, ticket holders get wristbands that unlock discounts at local bars and restaurants from Friday through Sunday. VIP ticket-holders will get 2 tickets to Winterfest included with your hotel package. You can use these tickets anytime during the weekend. This collective celebration sets the tone for a weekend filled with conviviality and discounts tailored by each business to add an extra layer of festivity.

Happy Hour at the Cambria & Early Check-In

The weekend starts with a happy hour welcome at the Cambria Resort Hotel. VIPs will be staying at the hotel, but all other ticket holders can join the VIPs to enjoy happy hour specials all day. All festival ticket-holders can check into the festival early so you can get your wristband.

Ocean City’s Christmas Parade

Saturday starts with breakfast and then a trip uptown to watch the iconic Ocean City Christmas parade, a vibrant display of holiday spirit, set to charm spectators on Saturday morning, December 2nd. Families, friends, and visitors alike gather to witness the parade, setting the stage for a day brimming with seasonal delight.

Shore Craft Beer and Fun Festival at the Cambria

Following the Christmas parade, the spotlight shifts to the Cambria, where the Let’s Get Lit Shore Craft Beer (& Fun) Fest unfolds from 3-7 pm. The festival serves as a fundraising platform for the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC), dedicated to the enhancement and development of downtown Ocean City.

VIP Packages –

Sponsored by Dogfish Head

VIP tickets are ONLY available if you buy the VIP hotel package from the Cambria.

Dogfish Head is sponsoring the VIP tickets this year by giving a commemorative flask to every VIP ticket holder. In addition, the Cambria has a stocking hung on the door for every VIP room. Hotel packages at the Cambria are $247 for Saturday night which includes:

2 VIP tickets to the Let’s Get Lit Event (if sold separately, the price would be $65 each), 2 Winterfest tickets (if sold separately, the price would be $6 each) a stocking with a bottle opener and more from Dogfish Head as well as other goodies from local businesses 2 wristbands to get discounts around town all weekend, 2 commemorative flasks sponsored by Dogfish Head



That makes the room less than $110 for Saturday night if you bought all the goodies separately. If you buy the VIP package at the Cambria for Saturday night, you can add Friday night or Sunday night OR BOTH for only $99 per night! Why not make it an entire weekend at a great Ocean City hotel? The price is certainly right!

The festival kicks off at 3 pm on December 2nd with a VIP experience for hotel guests holding VIP tickets, from 3-4 pm, offering an exclusive ambiance and early access to the holiday fun. At 4 pm, the gates open for General Admission ticket holders to revel in the live music, various attractions, and the wide array of fun activities. The fest will sprawl across the ballroom, lobby area, and even the indoor pool area, adorned with floating lanterns to create a magical setting.

A Contest of Illumination: The “Lit” Costume Contest

Let’s Get Lit spices up Winterfest with a costume contest that embraces the theme of being “lit.” Participants are encouraged to adorn themselves with battery-powered Christmas lights and unleash their creativity. The most dazzling costume will be awarded a delightful prize—a two-night stay at the Cambria to relish the FeBREWary 24th Love on Tap Festival at Seacrets, complete with Shore Craft Beer Fest tickets.

A Cornucopia of Delights

The festival promises an array of offerings, with unlimited samplings of local craft beer, Hoop Tea, hard seltzers. You can also try small samples of seasonal specialty drinks like peppermint martinis, Dogfish craft cocktails and more. Full-sized craft cocktails and martinis will be available to purchase at the bar. It’s a celebration that not only highlights local craft beer but also showcases the artistry of local distilled spirits, setting the stage for an unparalleled experience.

Act Fast: Limited Tickets Available

With only 400 tickets up for grabs, early booking is strongly advised. VIP tickets are exclusively available through hotel packages at the Cambria, offering a stocking filled with surprises, Winterfest tickets, VIP festival access, a commemorative pint sponsored by Dogfish Head, and the wristband for additional discounts around town.

General Admission ticket holders will have a dedicated three-hour window to revel in the festivities and will also receive the coveted wristbands. The first 400 attendees will secure commemorative stainless steel cups, enhancing the experience and serving as a memento of this special event.

Buy tickets now at ShoreCraftBeerFest.com

Supporting a Noble Cause

Above all, the Let’s Get Lit Shore Craft Beer (& Fun) Fest is a platform to support the Ocean City Development Corporation. Proceeds from the event contribute to the organization’s endeavors to enrich and revitalize downtown Ocean City, making this celebration not just a source of merriment but also a force for positive change in the community.

In a fusion of seasonal joy, craft beer enthusiasm, and community support, the Let’s Get Lit Shore Craft Beer (& Fun) Fest is poised to be a memorable and charitable celebration that encapsulates the true spirit of the holidays.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit Let’s Get Lit Shore Craft Beer (& Fun) Fest.