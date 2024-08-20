46.4 F
Ocean City
Ocean City Air Show: Perfect Weather Predicted

By Anne
Front row seat at the Ocean City Air Show!

Get ready for a picture-perfect Ocean City Air Show this weekend! The Weather Channel forecasts mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, with comfortable temperatures ranging from 64 to 79 degrees. As of Tuesday, there’s only a 6% chance of rain, so it looks like sunshine and warmth are in store for one of Ocean City’s most popular events.

Weather Channels prediction for Ocean City Air Show Weekend

Whether you’re lucky enough to have Air Show tickets, an oceanfront room, or plan to join the crowds on the Boardwalk or beach, the weather promises to be ideal for enjoying the weekend.

A busy Boardwalk during the Ocean City Air Show

The Air Show is one of the highlights of Ocean City’s summer season, drawing huge crowds to the beach and Boardwalk between 6th and 26th streets. The show’s center, between 13th and 17th streets, offers the best views.

Ocean City Air Show

This year’s lineup includes the US Air Force, F-22 Raptors, and the Italian Air Force Frecce Tricolori. Prepare to be amazed by incredible flight demonstrations, breathtaking stunts, precise parachute jumps, and other gravity-defying feats.

Busy Boardwalk during the Ocean City Air Show

Important Travel Tip: Remember, traffic will be heavy. Arrive early and plan to leave late. If possible, walk or take the bus. You can also park at the Ocean City Park and Ride in West Ocean City to avoid the congestion in town. Or watch it by boat if you can!

View the Air Show by boat!

 

 

 

Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
