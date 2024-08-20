Ocean City Air Show: Perfect Weather Predicted

Get ready for a picture-perfect Ocean City Air Show this weekend! The Weather Channel forecasts mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, with comfortable temperatures ranging from 64 to 79 degrees. As of Tuesday, there’s only a 6% chance of rain, so it looks like sunshine and warmth are in store for one of Ocean City’s most popular events.

Whether you’re lucky enough to have Air Show tickets, an oceanfront room, or plan to join the crowds on the Boardwalk or beach, the weather promises to be ideal for enjoying the weekend.

The Air Show is one of the highlights of Ocean City’s summer season, drawing huge crowds to the beach and Boardwalk between 6th and 26th streets. The show’s center, between 13th and 17th streets, offers the best views.

This year’s lineup includes the US Air Force, F-22 Raptors, and the Italian Air Force Frecce Tricolori. Prepare to be amazed by incredible flight demonstrations, breathtaking stunts, precise parachute jumps, and other gravity-defying feats.

Important Travel Tip: Remember, traffic will be heavy. Arrive early and plan to leave late. If possible, walk or take the bus. You can also park at the Ocean City Park and Ride in West Ocean City to avoid the congestion in town. Or watch it by boat if you can!