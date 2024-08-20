OC Jeep Fest 2024: LED Show, Bonfire, and Margaritas!

Ocean City, Maryland is gearing up for one of its most anticipated events of the year—OC Jeep Fest 2024. Running from August 22 to August 25, this vibrant celebration of Jeep culture promises an array of thrilling activities and memorable evening gatherings.

Pre-Fest Preparations and Wednesday Night Meet-Up

The excitement kicks off on Wednesday, August 21, with packet pick-up at the Ocean City Convention Center, the event’s central hub. This is the perfect time for those who have registered online to collect their credentials and get a head start on the festivities. For those who haven’t registered yet, don’t worry—there’s still an opportunity to sign up for the parade and sand course at the registration site on Somerset Street.

As the day winds down, Jeep enthusiasts will converge at Tequila Mockingbird for an informal meet-and-greet. This lively spot will set the tone for the week with its vibrant atmosphere and signature cocktails. It’s a great chance to mingle with fellow Jeepers, share stories, and get pumped for the days ahead.

Thursday’s Line-Up: Networking and Fun

Thursday, August 22, marks the official start of Jeep Fest 2024. The day kicks off with the much-anticipated beach Jeep crawl, where participants can parade their Jeeps from the Inlet to 30th Street starting at 7:30 a.m. The sand courses will be open for Jeep enthusiasts to navigate from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

As the sun sets, the festivities move to the Hilton Garden Inn and the Original Green Turtle Uptown. Both venues will host evening gatherings where Jeep fans can relax, enjoy great food, and make new connections. The Hilton Garden Inn will feature a laid-back setting perfect for catching up with friends, while the Original Green Turtle Uptown offers a lively atmosphere with its classic bar vibe.

Friday’s Beach Bonfire and LED Show

Friday, August 23, promises an evening full of fun and relaxation. The beach bonfire at Coconuts is a must-attend event. Starting at sunset, Jeepers can enjoy a cozy fire, beachside camaraderie, and stunning ocean views. Later in the evening, the excitement continues with the Jeep LED Show in the parking lot from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. This dazzling display will showcase the creativity and flair of Jeep owners who’ve decked out their rides with vibrant LED lights.

Saturday Concert and Crabs

Jeep Fest, Saturday, August 24, will host an acoustic style concert at The Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 7pm where concert goers will swoon to music by country music artists Jason Michael Carol, Sam Grow, Blake Wood, and Rich Lafleur. Celebrations continue with a memorable gathering at Blu Crab House, voted Best of Ocean City Raw Bar. From 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy a festive atmosphere with delicious food, drinks, and lively conversation. This event provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate the weekend’s highlights and begin to say goodbye to new friends before the fest wraps up.

Sunday Wrap Up

The final day of Jeep Fest, Sunday August 25th, will wrap up with a good-bye party at Sinnepuxent Brewery from 3-5pm. Then later on an after party at Papi’s Tacos for margaritas and merriment! Photos can be exchanged and friends will make plans to attend next year’s OC Jeep Fest 2025!

OC Jeep Fest 2024 offers Jeep enthusiasts a dynamic blend of daytime adventures and evening entertainment. Whether you’re hitting the sand courses, participating in the beach parade, or enjoying the various social events, there’s something for everyone. From the beach bonfire to the LED show, each evening gathering is designed to enhance the overall experience of this iconic event.

Make sure to check out the event’s official website, ocjeepfest.com, for registration details and updates. Register online before Wednesday or sign up in person for the parade and sand course. Prepare for an unforgettable weekend full of Jeep-themed fun and community spirit in beautiful Ocean City.