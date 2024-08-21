Ocean City Boardwalk Tram – Services Suspended

Ocean City Officials Express Condolences, Suspend BoardwalkTram Services Until Further Notice

OCEAN CITY, MD – (August 21, 2024): The Town of Ocean City has suspended all boardwalk tram services until further notice following the fatal collision involving a 2-year-old child that occurred on Tuesday, August 20.

Mayor Rick Meehan expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the Town. “There are no words to convey the profound sadness we feel for the family and their unimaginable loss. We are devastated and heartbroken. Ocean City is a tight-knit community, and we grieve together in times like these. We are committed to supporting the family and ensuring that everything possible is done to prevent such tragedies in the future.”

The Town is fully cooperating with law enforcement and relevant authorities in their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Town asks the community to join us in keeping the family in their thoughts and prayers during this time of mourning.

The Unthinkable Loss

The incident, which tragically claimed the life of a young child, has left the community in mourning. While investigations continue, the town made the decision to suspend the boardwalk tram operations indefinitely.

An Uncertain Future

The town’s official statement offers little clarity, “Until further notice, Boardwalk Trams will not be operating. A potential date for service restoration has not yet been determined. We apologize for any inconvenience.” Unofficial sources suggest the suspension may extend through the end of the year. You can check the Town’s statement here.

An Ocean City Tradition

Introduced in 1964, the tram celebrated its 60th anniversary this year. Originally, the tram offered an affordable 25-cent ride along the lively boardwalk. Its purpose was straightforward: provide convenient transportation amidst the vibrant atmosphere and picturesque ocean views. However, as Ocean City grew, the tram’s importance grew with it and so did the crowds that share the Boardwalk. The Boardwalk tram ensures easy access to the countless attractions lining the boardwalk for those who cannot or choose not to walk the boards.

The Impact of Absence

For those with mobility challenges, navigating the boardwalk has become significantly more difficult without the Boardwalk Tram. However, the safety of every visitor in Ocean City is paramount.

Balancing Safety and Tradition

The Town is investigating the accident and how they can balance the competing needs of our community. Safety of our visitors and residents is first and accessibility for all is vital. As soon as the Town of Ocean City makes any announcements, OceanCity.com will update the Boardwalk Tram service and schedule information.