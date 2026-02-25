OC MD Film Festival: The Ultimate Guide to Ocean City’s Premier Independent Film Event

The OC MD Film Festival 2026 returns to Ocean City, Maryland March 5–8, bringing four days of independent films, filmmaker Q&As, red carpet events, and awards celebrations to the beach. As Ocean City’s premier independent film event, the Ocean City Maryland Film Festival attracts filmmakers and film lovers from across the country for a unique cinematic experience on the Eastern Shore.

If you’re searching for the top cultural event in Ocean City this spring, the OC MD Film Festival delivers world-class storytelling in a relaxed coastal setting.

As a proud media partner, OceanCity.com is excited to share everything you need to know about attending this must-experience film festival in Ocean City, MD.

When Is the OC MD Film Festival?

The 10th Annual OC MD Film Festival takes place:

March 5–8, 2026

Held in early March each year, the festival is perfectly timed for a spring coastal getaway. It’s one of the top things to do in Ocean City in March, offering visitors a chance to enjoy the quieter season while experiencing world-class independent film.

What Is the OC MD Film Festival?

Founded in 2017, the Ocean City Maryland Film Festival was created to celebrate independent cinema while fostering arts and culture on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The festival showcases:

Independent feature films

Short films

Documentaries

International cinema

Student films

Regional filmmaker spotlights

Over the years, the festival has screened more than 100 films annually, representing diverse voices, perspectives, and genres — from powerful dramas and thought-provoking documentaries to comedies, thrillers, and family films.

If you love discovering films before they hit streaming platforms — or may never hit them at all — this is your event.

2026 OC MD Film Festival Schedule

The OC MD Film Festival runs Thursday through Sunday, March 5–8, 2026.

Each day features:

Curated film blocks

Feature film premieres

Documentary showcases

Short film competitions

Filmmaker Q&A sessions

Networking events

Awards ceremony

For the complete and most up-to-date schedule, visit OCMDFilmFestival.com.

Where Does the OC MD Film Festival Take Place?

The OC MD Film Festival is a true city-wide event in Ocean City, Maryland, with screenings, filmmaker Q&As, panels, parties, and networking events happening at multiple iconic venues throughout town.

Because the festival uses several locations, attendees get to explore different parts of Ocean City while enjoying films — from oceanfront resorts to performing arts theaters and local entertainment spots.

The official daily schedule with screening times is available at OCMDFilmFestival.com, but here are the primary festival venues you should know:

Festival Headquarters & Lounge

Art League of Ocean City

502 94th Street

Ocean City, MD 21842

The Art League serves as the heart of the Ocean City Maryland Film Festival. Festival passes are typically picked up here, and it often hosts filmmaker lounges, meet-and-greet events, and select screenings.

Located in midtown Ocean City, this venue is just minutes from several Ocean City oceanfront hotels, making it convenient for festival guests staying nearby.

Main Feature Screening Venue

Ocean City Performing Arts Center

(Roland E. Powell Convention Center)

4001 Coastal Highway

Ocean City, MD 21842

This premier performance venue often hosts larger feature film screenings, spotlight presentations, and special events during the festival.

Its central location makes it easy to pair screenings with dinner at nearby Ocean City restaurants or drinks along Coastal Highway.

Additional Screening & Event Locations

The OC MD Film Festival uses a variety of venues to create a dynamic, immersive experience across town.

Flagship Cinemas (West Ocean City)

12741 Ocean Gateway

Ocean City, MD 21842

Gold Coast Cinemas

13718 Coastal Highway

Ocean City, MD 21842

Ashore Resort & Beach Club

7201 Coastal Highway

Ocean City, MD 21842

Cambria Hotel Ocean City – Bayfront

1 St. Louis Avenue

Ocean City, MD 21842

Seacrets Jamaica USA

117 49th Street

Ocean City, MD 21842

These venues may host film blocks, after-parties, panel discussions, and social gatherings throughout the four-day festival.

Because events are spread throughout Ocean City and West Ocean City, attendees often turn the festival into a full weekend getaway — enjoying the beach, boardwalk, dining scene, and other things to do in Ocean City, MD between screenings.

Meet the Filmmakers: Q&A Sessions & Panels

One of the defining features of the OC MD Film Festival is access.

Many screenings are followed by live Q&A sessions with directors, producers, writers, and actors. Attendees can ask questions, learn about the creative process, and gain insight into how independent films are made and distributed.

The festival also hosts industry panels and educational discussions that dive into topics such as:

Breaking into independent filmmaking

Screenwriting and storytelling

Film distribution

Emerging trends in cinema

For aspiring filmmakers and serious film fans, this insider access is invaluable.

Festival Parties, Lounges & Networking

The OC MD Film Festival is not just about watching films — it’s about celebrating them.

Expect:

Opening Night events

Filmmaker lounges

After-parties at local venues

Networking opportunities

Closing Awards Celebration

These social gatherings create an intimate, welcoming atmosphere where filmmakers and attendees can connect, collaborate, and celebrate creativity together.

How to Get Tickets & Festival Passes

The best way to experience the event is with a full 4-Day Festival Pass, which provides access to all screenings and most events.

Single-day passes are also available for those visiting Ocean City for part of the weekend.

For current ticket information, pricing, and pass details, visit:

https://ocmdfilmfestival.com

Parking & Transportation for the OC MD Film Festival

Because the OC MD Film Festival takes place at multiple venues throughout Ocean City, planning ahead makes your experience seamless.

Parking Tips

Roland E. Powell Convention Center offers on-site parking.

Midtown and uptown venues typically have adjacent lots.

Downtown locations may have street parking or nearby public lots.

West Ocean City venues are easiest accessed by car.

March is considered the shoulder season in Ocean City, so parking is significantly easier than during summer months.

Getting Around

Personal vehicles are the most convenient option.

Ride-share services operate throughout Ocean City.

Many hotels are within short driving distance of festival venues.

Midtown accommodations provide central access to most screenings.

If you’re staying for the weekend, explore our guides to:

Why the OC MD Film Festival Is a Must-Attend Ocean City Event

While Ocean City is famous for its beaches and boardwalk, the OC MD Film Festival highlights another side of the resort town — its thriving arts and culture scene.

Here’s why it stands out:

It Brings Global Cinema to the Shore

Films from around the world are screened right here in Ocean City, offering cultural experiences you typically find in major cities.

It Supports Independent Artists

The festival champions emerging filmmakers and storytellers.

It’s a Perfect Off-Season Getaway

March is a fantastic time to visit Ocean City. Hotels are more accessible, restaurants are welcoming locals and early-season visitors, and the town has a relaxed coastal charm.

If you’re planning a trip around the festival, explore our guide to things to do in Ocean City, MD and discover great places to stay, dine, and explore while you’re here. Download the Best of Ocean City winners in these convenient trails so you can experience the best films with the best bars, restaurants, and boardwalk businesses.

Turn Your Film Festival Trip Into a Coastal Getaway

The Ocean City Maryland Film Festival is the perfect reason to plan a spring beach weekend.

Stay oceanfront and enjoy sunrise walks before screenings

Book dinner reservations between film blocks

Explore the boardwalk without summer crowds

Discover Ocean City’s arts scene beyond the festival

Browse Ocean City hotels and plan your stay early, as festival weekend rooms can fill quickly.

The Future of Film at the Beach

Now celebrating its 10th year, the OC MD Film Festival continues to grow in reputation and attendance. What began as a regional celebration of film has evolved into one of Maryland’s premier independent film events.

For filmmakers, it’s a welcoming, community-driven showcase.

For audiences, it’s an inspiring, entertaining, and enriching experience.

Don’t Miss the OC MD Film Festival

Whether you’re a dedicated cinephile, an aspiring filmmaker, or simply looking for something unique to do in Ocean City this spring, the OC MD Film Festival delivers an unforgettable experience.

For the full schedule, film lineup, tickets, and event details, visit:

OCMDFilmFestival.com

And stay tuned to OceanCity.com for festival coverage, filmmaker highlights, and insider updates as we proudly support this incredible Ocean City event.