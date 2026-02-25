OC MD Film Festival: The Ultimate Guide to Ocean City’s Premier Independent Film Event

The OC MD Film Festival 2026 returns to Ocean City, Maryland March 5–8, bringing four days of independent films, filmmaker Q&As, red carpet events, and awards celebrations to the beach. As Ocean City’s premier independent film event, the Ocean City Maryland Film Festival attracts filmmakers and film lovers from across the country for a unique cinematic experience on the Eastern Shore.
If you’re searching for the top cultural event in Ocean City this spring, the OC MD Film Festival delivers world-class storytelling in a relaxed coastal setting.
As a proud media partner, OceanCity.com is excited to share everything you need to know about attending this must-experience film festival in Ocean City, MD.
When Is the OC MD Film Festival?
The 10th Annual OC MD Film Festival takes place:
March 5–8, 2026
Held in early March each year, the festival is perfectly timed for a spring coastal getaway. It’s one of the top things to do in Ocean City in March, offering visitors a chance to enjoy the quieter season while experiencing world-class independent film.
What Is the OC MD Film Festival?
Founded in 2017, the Ocean City Maryland Film Festival was created to celebrate independent cinema while fostering arts and culture on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
The festival showcases:
-
Independent feature films
-
Short films
-
Documentaries
-
International cinema
-
Student films
-
Regional filmmaker spotlights
Over the years, the festival has screened more than 100 films annually, representing diverse voices, perspectives, and genres — from powerful dramas and thought-provoking documentaries to comedies, thrillers, and family films.
If you love discovering films before they hit streaming platforms — or may never hit them at all — this is your event.
2026 OC MD Film Festival Schedule
The OC MD Film Festival runs Thursday through Sunday, March 5–8, 2026.
Each day features:
-
Curated film blocks
-
Feature film premieres
-
Documentary showcases
-
Short film competitions
-
Filmmaker Q&A sessions
-
Networking events
-
Awards ceremony
For the complete and most up-to-date schedule, visit OCMDFilmFestival.com.
Where Does the OC MD Film Festival Take Place?
The OC MD Film Festival is a true city-wide event in Ocean City, Maryland, with screenings, filmmaker Q&As, panels, parties, and networking events happening at multiple iconic venues throughout town.
Because the festival uses several locations, attendees get to explore different parts of Ocean City while enjoying films — from oceanfront resorts to performing arts theaters and local entertainment spots.
The official daily schedule with screening times is available at OCMDFilmFestival.com, but here are the primary festival venues you should know:
Festival Headquarters & Lounge
Art League of Ocean City
502 94th Street
Ocean City, MD 21842
The Art League serves as the heart of the Ocean City Maryland Film Festival. Festival passes are typically picked up here, and it often hosts filmmaker lounges, meet-and-greet events, and select screenings.
Located in midtown Ocean City, this venue is just minutes from several Ocean City oceanfront hotels, making it convenient for festival guests staying nearby.
Main Feature Screening Venue
Ocean City Performing Arts Center
(Roland E. Powell Convention Center)
4001 Coastal Highway
Ocean City, MD 21842
This premier performance venue often hosts larger feature film screenings, spotlight presentations, and special events during the festival.
Its central location makes it easy to pair screenings with dinner at nearby Ocean City restaurants or drinks along Coastal Highway.
Additional Screening & Event Locations
The OC MD Film Festival uses a variety of venues to create a dynamic, immersive experience across town.
Flagship Cinemas (West Ocean City)
12741 Ocean Gateway
Ocean City, MD 21842
Gold Coast Cinemas
13718 Coastal Highway
Ocean City, MD 21842
Ashore Resort & Beach Club
7201 Coastal Highway
Ocean City, MD 21842
Cambria Hotel Ocean City – Bayfront
1 St. Louis Avenue
Ocean City, MD 21842
Seacrets Jamaica USA
117 49th Street
Ocean City, MD 21842
These venues may host film blocks, after-parties, panel discussions, and social gatherings throughout the four-day festival.
Because events are spread throughout Ocean City and West Ocean City, attendees often turn the festival into a full weekend getaway — enjoying the beach, boardwalk, dining scene, and other things to do in Ocean City, MD between screenings.
Meet the Filmmakers: Q&A Sessions & Panels
One of the defining features of the OC MD Film Festival is access.
Many screenings are followed by live Q&A sessions with directors, producers, writers, and actors. Attendees can ask questions, learn about the creative process, and gain insight into how independent films are made and distributed.
The festival also hosts industry panels and educational discussions that dive into topics such as:
-
Breaking into independent filmmaking
-
Screenwriting and storytelling
-
Film distribution
-
Emerging trends in cinema
For aspiring filmmakers and serious film fans, this insider access is invaluable.
Festival Parties, Lounges & Networking
The OC MD Film Festival is not just about watching films — it’s about celebrating them.
Expect:
-
Opening Night events
-
Filmmaker lounges
-
After-parties at local venues
-
Networking opportunities
-
Closing Awards Celebration
These social gatherings create an intimate, welcoming atmosphere where filmmakers and attendees can connect, collaborate, and celebrate creativity together.
How to Get Tickets & Festival Passes
The best way to experience the event is with a full 4-Day Festival Pass, which provides access to all screenings and most events.
Single-day passes are also available for those visiting Ocean City for part of the weekend.
For current ticket information, pricing, and pass details, visit:
https://ocmdfilmfestival.com
Parking & Transportation for the OC MD Film Festival
Because the OC MD Film Festival takes place at multiple venues throughout Ocean City, planning ahead makes your experience seamless.
Parking Tips
-
Roland E. Powell Convention Center offers on-site parking.
-
Midtown and uptown venues typically have adjacent lots.
-
Downtown locations may have street parking or nearby public lots.
-
West Ocean City venues are easiest accessed by car.
March is considered the shoulder season in Ocean City, so parking is significantly easier than during summer months.
Getting Around
-
Personal vehicles are the most convenient option.
-
Ride-share services operate throughout Ocean City.
-
Many hotels are within short driving distance of festival venues.
-
Midtown accommodations provide central access to most screenings.
If you’re staying for the weekend, explore our guides to:
Why the OC MD Film Festival Is a Must-Attend Ocean City Event
While Ocean City is famous for its beaches and boardwalk, the OC MD Film Festival highlights another side of the resort town — its thriving arts and culture scene.
Here’s why it stands out:
It Brings Global Cinema to the Shore
Films from around the world are screened right here in Ocean City, offering cultural experiences you typically find in major cities.
It Supports Independent Artists
The festival champions emerging filmmakers and storytellers.
It’s a Perfect Off-Season Getaway
March is a fantastic time to visit Ocean City. Hotels are more accessible, restaurants are welcoming locals and early-season visitors, and the town has a relaxed coastal charm.
If you’re planning a trip around the festival, explore our guide to things to do in Ocean City, MD and discover great places to stay, dine, and explore while you’re here. Download the Best of Ocean City winners in these convenient trails so you can experience the best films with the best bars, restaurants, and boardwalk businesses.
Turn Your Film Festival Trip Into a Coastal Getaway
The Ocean City Maryland Film Festival is the perfect reason to plan a spring beach weekend.
-
Stay oceanfront and enjoy sunrise walks before screenings
-
Book dinner reservations between film blocks
-
Explore the boardwalk without summer crowds
-
Discover Ocean City’s arts scene beyond the festival
Browse Ocean City hotels and plan your stay early, as festival weekend rooms can fill quickly.
The Future of Film at the Beach
Now celebrating its 10th year, the OC MD Film Festival continues to grow in reputation and attendance. What began as a regional celebration of film has evolved into one of Maryland’s premier independent film events.
For filmmakers, it’s a welcoming, community-driven showcase.
For audiences, it’s an inspiring, entertaining, and enriching experience.
Don’t Miss the OC MD Film Festival
Whether you’re a dedicated cinephile, an aspiring filmmaker, or simply looking for something unique to do in Ocean City this spring, the OC MD Film Festival delivers an unforgettable experience.
For the full schedule, film lineup, tickets, and event details, visit:
And stay tuned to OceanCity.com for festival coverage, filmmaker highlights, and insider updates as we proudly support this incredible Ocean City event.