OC Air Show Reaches New Heights June 11-12

By Logan Dubel

Are you ready to rumble in Ocean City? The OC Air Show is quickly approaching, bringing can’t-miss performances to the skies above the resort. Now celebrating its 15th year in OC, organizers at Air Dot Show Live as well as visitors look forward to the return of spectacular aircraft to the Eastern Shore.

The roughly four-hour show, which takes place between 16th and 17th Streets along the Boardwalk, will kick off on both Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, at approximately 11:30 a.m. with opening ceremonies. The presentation begins with an invocation, the National Anthem, and the jumping in of the American flag by the SOCOM Para-Commandos.

Next, flight performances begin at noon and continue until 2:30 p.m., before the major headliner, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, begin their ascension and continue until 3:30 p.m.

Air Show organizers have released a sequence of flight, though it is subject to change based on weather conditions and military aircraft departures on Sunday. Read all about each aircraft here.

L-39 Cold War Era Jet Demo

Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo

B-25 Bomber “Panchito”

Navy F-18F Super Hornet Demo

Navy Legacy Flight

C-17 Globemaster II flyover

A-10 Thunderbolt II Close Air Support Demo

SOCOM Para-Commandos

Top Aerobatic Pilot Michael Goulian

Air Force Thunderbirds

From start to finish, the show features compelling commentary from narrator Larry Strain, a true star in the air show community known for his unique announcing style. Along with Strain’s booming voice, music synchronized with the jets’ maneuvers blasts through speakers and carries across the beach and Boardwalk, forcing visitors to stop in their tracks and take a look at the wild sights in the sky.

Are you convinced yet? Discounted tickets across the show’s five areas remain available for purchase, except for the VIP Penthouse on Saturday.

First, the Air Show offers “Sand Boxes,” where visitors can reserve their own area on the beach and either bring along their own umbrella and chairs or purchase a premium box with those amenities provided. Tickets begin as low as $49.75 per person, with the admission of four people to each box.

Next, the Drop Zone Beach area provides attendees with more space away from the massive crowds, restrooms, private ocean access, beach chairs and umbrellas for rent, and food and beverages for purchase. Tickets start at $35 for adults and $24.50 for children 3-12.

Patrons seeking a more upscale experience can join the Flight Line Club VIP, which offers seating under a large tent and a catered lunch along with beverages. Advance tickets now start at $189 per person, and gates open as early as 9 a.m.

Even better is the VIP Skybox, providing second-floor balcony reserved seating on 16th Street, catered lunch, and an indoor suite for $299 per visitor. Finally, the VIP Penthouse option, only available now for Sunday, offers a view of the spectacles from 10 floors up, and tickets begin at $499. Less than 15 spots remain.

For ticketing support, call 410-450-4197.

Believe it or not, Ocean City, Maryland, is not the only destination for the Air Dot Show Live tour. So far in 2022, the promoter has presented performances in Fort Lauderdale and Space Coast, with additional performances slated for New York, Orlando, and Atlanta later this year.

Want an inside look at what goes into the OC Air Show? Visit the Air Dot Show YouTube channel for exclusive video content. For those unable to attend the performance in person, an impressive livestream is available, including a look inside the cockpit, cameras showing the aerobatic maneuvers from all angles, and a chance to listen to both the show narration and conversations between the air boss and pilots. In 2021, over 8,000 people tuned in to the livestream for the Saturday performances.

Simply put, this is an event you will not want to miss, and no matter where you are in Ocean City, you will hear the roar of the Air Show.