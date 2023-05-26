Soaring to New Heights: OC Air Show 2023 Showcases Awe-Inspiring Aircraft and Thrilling Acrobatics!

By Logan Dubel

Are you ready to rumble in Ocean City? The OC Air Show is quickly approaching, bringing can’t-miss performances to the skies above the resort. Now celebrating its 16th year in OC, organizers at Air Dot Show Live as well as visitors look forward to the return of spectacular aircraft to the Eastern Shore.

The roughly four-hour show, which takes place between 13th and 17th Streets along the Boardwalk, will kick off on both Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, at approximately 11:30 a.m. with opening ceremonies. The presentation begins with an invocation, the National Anthem, and the jumping in of the American flag by the SOCOM Para-Commandos.

Next, flight performances begin at noon and continue until 2:30 p.m., before the major headliner, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, begin their ascension and continue until 3:30 p.m.

OC Air Show Performance Line-Up

Air Show organizers have released a sequence of flight, though it is subject to change based on weather conditions and military aircraft departures on Sunday. Read all about each aircraft here.

Air Force Thunderbirds

F-35 Lightning II Demo Team

F-18 Rhino Demo Team

A-10 Thunderbolt IIS

Red Bull Air Force

Air Force Heritage Flight

L-39 Cold War Era Jet Demo

Navy Legacy Flight

West Point Parachute Team

C-17 Globemaster III

UH-72A Lakota Helicopter

E-2C Hawkeye Demo Team

From start to finish, the show features compelling commentary. Plus, music synchronized with the jets’ maneuvers blasts through speakers and carries across the beach and Boardwalk, forcing visitors to stop in their tracks and take a look at the wild sights in the sky.

Advance Ticket Purchase Discounts Still Available

Are you convinced yet? Discounted tickets for advance sales end Tuesday. They are currently available across the show’s five areas remain available for purchase, except for the VIP Penthouse on Saturday.

First, the Air Show offers “Sand Boxes,” where visitors can reserve their own area on the beach and either bring along their own umbrella and chairs or purchase a premium box with those amenities provided. Tickets begin as low as $49.75 per person, with the admission of four people to each box.

Next, the Drop Zone Beach area provides attendees with more space away from the massive crowds, restrooms, private ocean access, beach chairs and umbrellas for rent, and food and beverages for purchase. Advance tickets start at $32.50 for adults and $22.75 for children 3-12. Entrance is between 14th and 15th Streets in Ocean City and the gates open at 9 AM.

Patrons seeking a more upscale experience can join the Flight Line Club VIP, which offers seating under a large tent and a catered lunch along with beverages. Advance tickets now start at $237.25 per person, and gates open as early as 10 AM.

Even better is the VIP Skybox, providing second-floor balcony reserved seating at 1601 Atlantic Avenue, Suite 201, a catered lunch, and an indoor suite begin at $269 per visitor (with advance purchase discount.) Finally, the VIP Penthouse option, only available now for Sunday, offers a view of the spectacles from 10 floors up. These tickets are SOLD-OUT!

For ticketing support, call 410-450-4197.

Viewing the OC Air Show From a Boat

There is a limited area on the eastern side of the safety zone as designated by the United States Coast Guard. The depth in this area is 30-35 feet. No anchoring, hovering, or idling of boats or watercraft are permitted to the north or south of this area. This safety zone will be patrolled. More information here.

More Airshows along the East Coast

Believe it or not, Ocean City, Maryland, is not the only destination for the Air Dot Show Live tour. So far in 2023, the promoter has presented performances in Cocoa Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Augusta, GA, with additional performances slated for New York, Orlando, and Atlanta later this year.

Want an inside look at what goes into the OC Air Show? Visit the Air Dot Show YouTube channel for exclusive video content. For those unable to attend the performance in person, an impressive livestream is available, including a look inside the cockpit, cameras showing the aerobatic maneuvers from all angles, and a chance to listen to both the show narration and conversations between the air boss and pilots. In 2021, over 8,000 people tuned in to the livestream for the Saturday performances.

Simply put, this is an event you will not want to miss, and no matter where you are in Ocean City, you will hear the roar of the Air Show.