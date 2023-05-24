Taking a Picnic to the Beach in Ocean City, MD: A Guide to the Best Food and Drink

Ocean City, MD is known for its beautiful beaches and wide range of family friendly activities, including picnics on the beach. Whether you’re with family or friends, taking a picnic to the beach is a great way to spend the day soaking up the sun and enjoying some delicious food. As the weather begins to warm up, we took a look at some of our favorite restaurants in town that can contribute to making a great picnic to take to the beach.

When it comes to preparing for a beach picnic, there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind. First and foremost, make sure to pack plenty of sunscreen and water to stay hydrated. You’ll also want to bring a cooler or insulated bag to keep your food and drinks cold.

Now, let’s talk about where to get some great food and drinks for your beach picnic in Ocean City, MD. Downtown, one of the best places to start is Anthony’s Liquors on 33rd Street. They have a wide variety of subs and sandwiches, as well as a full deli with salads which are made in-house and deli meats from Boar’s Head and Citterio.

Uptown, for subs, sandwiches and other tasty eats, head to Billy’s Sub Shop on 140th Street. They offer a wide range of subs and sandwiches, including classics like their Italian Cold Cut and Sirloin Cheesesteak, as well as vegetarian options like the Veggie Sub. You can also add some sides like chips, onion rings or French fries to complete your meal, and don’t forget they also have pizza which is remarkably easy to eat on the beach!

No beach day is complete without ice cream, and Scoops Ice Cream at the Grand Hotel on 21st Street is the perfect place to satisfy your sweet tooth. They offer a wide variety of flavors, including classics like chocolate and vanilla, as well as frozen bananas, fruit smoothies, ice cream floats, super sundaes, and milkshakes.

For seafood lovers, Shrimp Boat in West Ocean City is a great option. They offer a wide range of fresh seafood, including crab cakes, shrimp, and oysters, lots of sandwiches which are perfect for a picnic, and you can call ahead and pick up your order on your way to the beach. You can also order sides like fried green been, corn on the cob, and clam strips to complete your beach picnic meal.

For a quick and easy breakfast or lunch option to take to the beach, Jays Cafe & Trading Co on 23rd St is a great choice. This cafe serves up delicious breakfast sandwiches, omelets, and bagels, as well as lunch options like salads, sandwiches, and wraps. And with its location just a few blocks from the beach, Jays is the perfect place to grab a picnic breakfast or lunch when heading to the sand.

Even on the beach, there is still a time when you’re in need of a caffeine fix, and Java Beach Cafe at the Grand Hotel is the place to go. This cozy coffee shop serves up delicious coffee drinks made with locally-roasted beans, as well as tea, smoothies, and pastries. And with its convenient location on 21st Street on the Boardwalk, Java Beach is the perfect spot to grab a drink to enjoy with your beach picnic.

28th Street Pit n Pub is a popular place for beach goers to head before hitting the sands. They will serve you up meats from their smoker piled high on a Brioche Roll, or try their Carolina pulled pork, beef brisket and pulled BBQ chicken for a flavorful picnic lunch.

Pizza is always a good idea, and it’s an easy option to pick one up on your way to the beach. The Dough Roller has locations throughout Ocean City, so no matter where your spot on the beach is, there is sure to be one nearby to satisfy your hunger!

With these delicious food and drink options in Ocean City, you’ll have everything you need for a perfect beach picnic. So pack your cooler, grab your beach blanket, and head to the shore for a day of fun, relaxation, and great food! And remember, no picnic on the beach is complete without the odd little crunch of sand as part of your lunch!