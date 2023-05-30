Trimper Rides Launches New App

Guests are rewarded for their purchases and participation at Trimper Rides and affiliated businesses

Ocean City, M.D. (May 30, 2023) – Trimper Rides newest feature to enhance and reward guests is the Trimper Rides App. The app is now available for download on the Trimper Rides website, in the App Store or in Google Play. Users can get credit by way of loyalty points for dollars spent at the park and its affiliated businesses and by sending in comments and pictures chronicling their experience with all facets of Trimper Rides.

The app rewards guests by granting them points and honors their loyalty with new monikers as they acquire more points. The possible tiers are: Guest, Fan, Loyalist, Trooper, and the ultimate level – Trailblazer. Each level offers redemptions and further access to rides, games, food, and prizes.

The app encourages users to directly engage with all aspects of Trimper Rides by submitting comments and photos. Guests will be happily surprised with bonus points for awesome shares. Guests are encouraged to check-in with the app at rides, Trimper Sweets, Trimper Treats, Marty’s Arcade, and even those that “stay where they play” and lodge with Trimper’s can leave feedback or submit their receipt for points.

“Stories about first experiences, best times, and photos in the throws of it all are the cornerstone of why Trimper Rides has been here for 130 years. There is true value in the moments and sharing the fun escapades. Our guests have always delighted in painting a picture for us about the times they came here with a grandparent, or the first kiss they had here with their now fiance, or their great luck winning a giant plush. The app was a natural progression for giving them an outlet to tell us their tales and we love rewarding them for bringing us along on their adventures.” Jessica Bauer, Director of Marketing

All these comments and pictures may also end up in Trimper Rides marketing as another way to spotlight guests and their experiences. Further features in the app give users access to in-app only deals, first to know event information, and facility updates like open status due to inclement weather. Future versions of the app will include Challenges, Games, and Coloring Pages.