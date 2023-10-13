Northside Park Gears Up for a Dazzling Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City, MD

It’s not too early to talk about Winterfest of Lights, is it? It can’t be, as a walk through Northside Park right now will show the Town already busy putting together this mesmerizing holiday extravaganza that transforms our beach resort into a winter wonderland each winter.

Each year, from mid November through New Years Eve, Northside Park is adorned with over a million dazzling lights, creating a magical show of illuminated displays, animated figures, and enchanting holiday scenes. And this year, new for 2023, not only can you walk through the Winterfest of Lights, but the Town is bringing back the Winterfest Express tram ride with multiple “trolly” stops to assist in making your way around the 58 acre Northside Park!

And you thought decoration your home was a lot of work! Here’s what’s happening at Northside Park right now, in preparation for Winterfest of Lights!

Find out more about this years Winterfest of Lights at https://www.oceancity.com/winterfest/