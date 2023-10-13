62.5 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

Northside Park Gears Up for a Dazzling Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City, MD

FamilyNorth Ocean CityOcean City Events
By Anne

It’s not too early to talk about Winterfest of Lights, is it? It can’t be, as a walk through Northside Park right now will show the Town already busy putting together this mesmerizing holiday extravaganza that transforms our beach resort into a winter wonderland each winter. 

Each year, from mid November through New Years Eve, Northside Park is adorned with over a million dazzling lights, creating a magical show of illuminated displays, animated figures, and enchanting holiday scenes. And this year, new for 2023, not only can you walk through the Winterfest of Lights, but the Town is bringing back the Winterfest Express tram ride with multiple “trolly” stops to assist in making your way around the 58 acre Northside Park!

And you thought decoration your home was a lot of work! Here’s what’s happening at Northside Park right now, in preparation for Winterfest of Lights! 

The famous Christmas Tree, halfway done!
Looks like Santa is yet to take off in his plane
I spy Candy Canes!
Look at this and hear the music!
All lined up
Waiting to be lit!
What is this?
Before we know it, this tree will be sparkling and flashing all the colors and patterns of the season

Find out more about this years Winterfest of Lights at https://www.oceancity.com/winterfest/

Anne
Anne
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
Shine Bright Ocean City: Chamber Lights Decorating Contest

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,753FollowersFollow
688SubscribersSubscribe
Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza Hotel, Ocean City, Maryland

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,753FollowersFollow
688SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2023 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND