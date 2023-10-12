Shine Bright Ocean City: Chamber Lights Decorating Contest

It’s never too early to start planning for the Holidays, and it takes a certain amount of time and lot of planning to decorate hotels and restuarants here at the beach. But it’s worth it! If you have never visited Ocean City during the winter season, let us tell you, it has a whole different feel to it. Gone are the sandy bare feet, damp towels and rinsed out swim suites hanging on the balcony. Instead, you’ll find a warm jacket and a pair of sturdy shoes will be your most important accessories, much needed in the winter months when walking the beach on a December afternoon, an activity we absolutely recommend by the way, even if it’s a tad cold. And of course no visit to Ocean City leading up to the Holidays is complete unless you visit the Winterfest of Lights, an amazing collection of sparkling, twinkling and glittering lights at Northside Park.

That alone is worth the visit, but staying in a hotel or visiting a restaurant fully decked out for the Holidays adds just another element to make your visit magical. The Ocean City Chamber of Commerce is a huge part of encouraging businesses to add to the sparkle of Ocean City during the Holidays. They encourage their members to enter the annual Chamber Lights Decorating Contest!

They even have a Chamber Lights Booklet which includes holiday event information and a list of entries in the decorating contest, so you can go out your way to feast at restaurants fully in the Holiday mood!

Their Experience OC app will feature a tour which will have interactive maps and directions to the displays so you won’t miss out on any shimmering hotels and dressed up restaurants in town! Add this tour to your visit this Holiday season, stay in a festive hotel, drink hot chocolate, visit Winterfest of Lights, and dine at restaurants decorated for the Holidays. The perfect winter break for the family.

Businesses interested in participation in the Chamber Lights Decorating Contest should contact Colby for entry forms, deadlines & info colby@oceancity.org 410-213-0144 ext. 110