New This Summer in Ocean City: Hotels, Restaurants, Things to Do

Maintain your favorite Ocean City traditions — riding the Ferris wheel, Boardwalk fries, family bike rides — and make some new ones this summer, too! A new summer means a new story in Ocean City, with a fresh lineup of activities, accommodations and restaurants to keep your annual vacation from being anything but boring.

New things to do

Thanks to the OC Bay Hopper and the Liquid Limo, getting around Ocean City by water has never been easier. Family fun abounds with new niche businesses like Selfie Fantasy — an Instagram-friendly selfie-taking experience featuring a variety of backdrops and props to make your selfie stand out — and the Woodward WreckTangle, an outdoor Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course for all ages and skill levels.

For rainy day fun, the Flagship Premium Cinemas in the White Marlin Mall will open its doors this month; sit back and relax as you watch the latest blockbuster from the comfort of their reclining seats.

Additionally, Tanger Outlets is under new ownership and has been rebranded the Ocean City Outlets, where a Forever 21 and Michael Kors outlet will be opening soon.

OC Bay Hopper

All aboard the Bay Hopper! The new water taxi offers a variety of options, including transportation around Ocean City, rental services and expeditions like crabbing on Assateague and watching seasonal fireworks from the water.

Woodward WreckTangle

Are you up to the challenge? The Woodward WreckTangle is an obstacle course that’s fit for both children and adults, regardless of their current Ninja abilities.

The Liquid Limo

Whether you’re hosting a bachelorette party this summer or just looking to have a peaceful day on the bay with your family, the Liquid Limo is another great option for cruising around Ocean City’s waterways.

Selfie Fantasy

Even if you’re not a regular selfie-taker, you probably know someone who is, whose Instagram fantasies can come to life at Selfie Fantasy. 60-90 minutes of picture taking costs $20 for adults, with discounted rates for children.

New places to eat

One of the best parts of an annual summer vacation in Ocean City is that there will always be a variety of great new restaurants to try. Even the pickiest of eaters can find something new to please their palette every year, besides just caramel corn and ice cream cones. This season in Ocean City has seen the openings and upcoming-openings of eateries including Mexican cafe Casita Linda (located inside the Monte Carlo hotel), a fourth location for the Taphouse Tavern (replacing Kirby’s Red Onion Grill in North Ocean City), Irish beach bar The Lucky Anchor (replacing the Alibi Room downtown), Papi Joe’s Cafe (opening soon on Somerset St.) and a second Ocean City location for Shotti’s Point on Atlantic Ave.

Casita Linda

Casita Linda, located across from City Hall inside the Monte Carlo hotel, is a family-owned-and-operated cafe that serves breakfast, baked goods, lunch and coffee.

The Lucky Anchor

Making its debut on St. Patrick’s Day weekend of 2019, The Lucky Anchor is a beachy bar and restaurant “with an Irish twist.”

Marisol’s Market and Cafe

Marisol’s Market will be hard to miss this summer. Now with Ocean City locations in Sunset Island, the Gateway Hotel and eventually the under-construction Cambria Hotel, along with a location on Chincoteague Island, Marisol’s grab-and-go food and drink selection won’t be hard to come by.

New places to stay

Ocean City’s two newest hotels are both modern, artistically designed and perfect for every vacationer, from the family to the young couple to the business traveler. The Aloft Hotel is ‘different by design’: It boasts a bar with an area for live entertainment, indoor and outdoor pools, and plenty of space for guests to hang out, mingle and socialize. Meanwhile, the Hampton Inn & Suites in West Ocean City is an intimate and personal hotel that makes guests feel right at home, but still includes all the amenities of a large chain from spacious rooms and WiFi to free hot breakfast and a pool.

In addition to the Aloft and the Hampton Inn, top-rated hotels that are entering their second year of operation in Ocean City include the Hyatt Place on 16th Street and the Boardwalk and the bayside Residence Inn at the foot of the Route 90 bridge.

Aloft Hotel

Hampton Inn & Suites