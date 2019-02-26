Woodward WreckTangle Obstacle Course Coming to Ocean City this April

3 Shares Share Email

Ocean City, Maryland, (February 26, 2019) – The Town of Ocean City announced today a new partnership with POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co. and Woodward, a playground for progressive athletic experiences. Beginning in late April and continuing through October, the Woodward WreckTangle — a proprietary ninja obstacle challenge course for kids and adults, named for its rectangular shape — will be available for use in Ocean City.

“We are excited to bring Woodward WreckTangle to our community,” says Mayor Rick Meehan. “This is a great partnership, in that Ocean City and Woodward both aspire to deliver amazing experiences that bring people together, doing things they love with the ones they love.”

With ten obstacles, participants will have a unique experience in an awesome place as they compete with friends to make it through the WreckTangle. Obstacles are designed to be achievable and fun for kids and adults of any age. The encouraging instructors, camaraderie with friends, and satisfaction of taking on ten thrilling obstacles make WreckTangle a fun experience guests will want to do over and over again.

Using the WreckTangle app, participants can compete with friends near and far, share videos of their run, and track their individual ninja athlete progression as they strive to be the fastest WreckTangle finisher in the galaxy.

“WreckTangle is an extension of Woodward’s mission to empower and inspire youth through sports, community and culture,” Chris Gunnarson, senior vice president of youth development for POWDR, said. “The WreckTangle is a fun way to experience what Woodward is all about and we are excited to bring WreckTangle to Ocean City this spring.”

The Woodward WreckTangle first debuted in 2017 at Copper Mountain in Colorado, and has since expanded to include locations at Killington Resort in Vermont; Snowbird in Utah; Camp Woodward in Pennsylvania; Woodward West in California; and the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Woodward in Mexico. The Ocean City WreckTangle will be the seventh location and more locations, which are yet to be announced, are on the way.

WreckTangle opening dates are subject to change. For more information about Woodward and the WreckTangle, please visit their website.

Cover image from campwoodward.com.