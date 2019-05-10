Peak inside West Ocean City’s new Hampton Inn & Suites

11 Shares Share Email

West Ocean City’s business boom continues with the brand new Hampton Inn & Suites, which will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 14.

The Hampton Inn takes the place of the old Wheels of Yesterday Museum, sandwiched between a Dumser’s and Comfort Suites and with the White Marlin Mall a hop, skip and a jump across Ocean Gateway.

The hotel falls under the growing portfolio of PiNNacle Hospitality Group, which also includes two hotels on Chincoteague Island in Virginia, the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in North Ocean City and the currently under construction Cambria Hotel on 309 N. 1st St., slated to open in April 2020.

“You’re close enough to the beach to go to the beach if you want to, but you’re also centrally located,” said Renee Seiden, Regional Director of Sales for PiNNacle Hospitality Group. “There’s shopping across the street with the Ocean City Outlets, the new movie theater that’s coming, you’re close to Assateague and close to the fishing center. You’re also close to the golf courses and the casino is fairly close by, and you’re close to Berlin.”

The 83-room hotel is decorated with vintage photography prints and accented with bright pops of color in its common areas and guest rooms. It features amenities including an indoor pool, fitness room and business center but is still relatively small in size, which Seiden considers a major asset.

“It’s a super cute little hotel and it’s very personal,” she said. “It’s not like going to a big hotel where you just check in and check out. Here, people will recognize you and remember you, and they’ll know your preferences.”

Hampton Inn & Suites 12708 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, MD Welcome to our new Hampton Inn & Suites Ocean City West, located just across from the Tanger Outlets and minutes from the Ocean City Beach and Boardwalk. Discover fun and thrills for all ages at one of the many amusement parks along the pier or explore the natural beauty at Assateague Island National Seashore.