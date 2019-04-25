Inside Casita Linda, Ocean City’s New Mexican Bakery and Café

Casita Linda, a bakery and café serving traditional Mexican baked goods, breakfast foods, coffee and espresso, opened to a steady stream of customers on Thursday, April 25. Located on N. Baltimore Avenue in the Monte Carlo Hotel, the new café is now open daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., and until 7 p.m. once Memorial Day hits, through the summer.

The menu is still evolving, said Casita Linda manager Cynthia Barragán, but it currently includes a breakfast burrito with ham or chorizo, chilaquiles verde, quesadillas, torta sandwich and salad, baked goods including concha and concha ice cream sandwiches, mole pan dulce and tarts, traditional coffees and horchata lattes and fraps, and a few fruity drinks. Owner Linda Barragán runs the business with her family, who together craft traditional family recipes passed down from their home in Guanajuato, Mexico.

“Our roots are deeply embedded in the soil of Guanajuato, Mexico. Every detail in our creations at Casita Linda hold a lifelong meaning or a memory.” – Casita Linda on Facebook.

Peak inside Ocean City’s new café