Our First Photo Friday of the Season! Cruisin’ OC, Assateague Ponies and More

It’s our first Photo Friday of the season! Our randomly-selected winner Kimberly, who submitted the Assateague pony photo below, has won a pair of tickets to Jolly Roger Amusements.

You could win, too — just submit your vacation photos here! We’ll compile them into a photoblog like this one every other Friday and pick a winner. (Even if you don’t win, you get to share your Ocean City pictures with the world!) Just remember, you must include your full name and email address in your submission in order to win.

Our next Photo Friday theme is Memorial Day Weekend. Submit your photos by May 30 and we’ll publish them to our site on May 31, and pick a winner to receive two Jolly Roger tickets, good for the entire 2019 season.

Photo Fridays are our way of celebrating you and the good times you have in Ocean City, and getting to give away fun, OC-related prizes is a major bonus. We’re excited to finally kick off the season with our first Photo Friday of the year, and we can’t wait to see all the incredible memories you make here this summer!