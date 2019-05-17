Our First Photo Friday of the Season! Cruisin’ OC, Assateague Ponies and More

Our First Photo Friday of the Season! Cruisin’ OC, Assateague Ponies and More

Kristin
May 17, 2019
Share
Tweet
Share
Email

It’s our first Photo Friday of the season! Our randomly-selected winner Kimberly, who submitted the Assateague pony photo below, has won a pair of tickets to Jolly Roger Amusements.

You could win, too — just submit your vacation photos here! We’ll compile them into a photoblog like this one every other Friday and pick a winner. (Even if you don’t win, you get to share your Ocean City pictures with the world!) Just remember, you must include your full name and email address in your submission in order to win

Our next Photo Friday theme is Memorial Day Weekend. Submit your photos by May 30 and we’ll publish them to our site on May 31, and pick a winner to receive two Jolly Roger tickets, good for the entire 2019 season. 

Photo Fridays are our way of celebrating you and the good times you have in Ocean City, and getting to give away fun, OC-related prizes is a major bonus. We’re excited to finally kick off the season with our first Photo Friday of the year, and we can’t wait to see all the incredible memories you make here this summer! 

Cruisin OC sunset on the bay.
It was in this moment sitting on the beach at Ocean City that I realized all my dreams had come true. Holding my youngest son, watching my oldest and my husband play in the water in the early morning hours. It was this huge epiphany. I could stop looking forward all the time, dreaming bigger, wanting more, because I already had it ALL. Everything I had ever dreamed of. Then I snapped this picture to remember the moment forever. Ocean city is a yearly destination for our family full of traditions and memories.
One solitary wanderer keeping another solitary soul company through the sunrise.
Cousins Cruisin’ in OCMD
Nora’s second bday
Share
Tweet
Share
Email

Leave a Comment