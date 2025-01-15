Movies at Midway, Blood Bank of Delmarva to Host National Blood Donor Month Blood Drive

All donors will receive one free movie ticket

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Blood Bank of Delmarva continues the celebration of National Blood Donor Month in Rehoboth with their second annual blood drive in partnership with Movies at Midway on Saturday, January 18th. As a thank you for giving the lifesaving gift of blood donation, all donors will receive a free movie ticket.

January is National Blood Donor Month, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and to honor those who have already made a lifesaving contribution. The inaugural National Blood Donor Month was proclaimed by President Richard Nixon and held in January 1970 to acknowledge voluntary blood donors and encourage more individuals to donate for the first time.

“Movies at Midway is part of the community, and we wanted to help out the Blood Bank of Delmarva during a difficult collection time, namely winter,” said Movies at Midway General Manager Brooke Lowe. “We’re happy to provide a venue to BBD and make it convenient for local residents of Rehoboth Beach and vicinity to donate blood. Plus, you get a free movie ticket for your time.”

The winter months present unique challenges for blood donations as family vacations, holiday travel, seasonal illness and inclement weather all contribute to making blood donations less of a priority. Hospitals and patients rely upon a steady flow of volunteer donors, but the past few years have brought chronic blood shortages nationwide.

Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice per month. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently lifted several blood donor eligibility restrictions. To view current eligibility guidelines, visit delmarvablood.org or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.

WHEN: Saturday, January 18th from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

WHERE: Movies at Midway, 18585 Coastal Highway #1 Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

WHO: Blood Donors, Volunteers and Blood Bank of Delmarva Representatives

WHY: It only takes one hour to donate, and a single donation can save multiple lives. Roughly one in seven hospital admissions require a blood transfusion. Those in need include: cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, newborn babies and their mothers, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more.

To sign up for this blood drive,visit this link or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.