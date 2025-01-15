Celebrate Love on Tap 2025 at Seacrets: A Party Like No Other!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 22, 2025, as Seacrets in Ocean City and Shore Craft Beer host the much-anticipated Love on Tap 2025 event. Known for its unbeatable atmosphere and lively entertainment, Seacrets transforms into the ultimate party destination for this one-of-a-kind celebration. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, Love on Tap promises to deliver a day filled with fun, flavor, and unforgettable memories.

The Party of the Season

Love on Tap isn’t just an event; it’s a vibe. Picture yourself dancing to live music with Pistol Whipped and Blake Haley, surrounded by friends and fellow partygoers, all while soaking in the electric energy of Seacrets. From the palm-lined pathways to the iconic bayfront views, Seacrets sets the stage for a celebration like no other. This year’s Love on Tap will be bigger and better than ever, offering a perfect blend of entertainment, delicious drinks, and mouthwatering food.

All You Care to Drink

One of the highlights of Love on Tap 2025 is the all-you-care-to-drink experience. Guests can indulge in unlimited tastings of local craft beers, Seacrets Beachin’ Cocktails, tea, and mead. With so many options to choose from, there’s something to satisfy every palate. Don’t miss your chance to sip your way through the best beverages Ocean City has to offer!

Celebrate Local Craft Beer

While the focus is on the festivities, Shore Craft Beer can’t let you forget the incredible lineup of local craft beers that will be featured. Ocean City and the surrounding area are home to some of the finest breweries on the East Coast, and Love on Tap is your chance to sample their creations. From hoppy IPAs to smooth stouts and everything in between, the event highlights the innovation and passion of local brewers. Be sure to sample to your heart’s content and toast the vibrant craft beer community that makes this area so unique.

Introducing Seacrets Beachin’ Cocktails

Adding an extra layer of excitement to the event are the formal debuting Seacrets Beachin’ Cocktails. Honoring Ocean City’s 150th anniversary, these cocktails are more than just drinks—they’re a celebration of the town’s rich history and iconic beach vibe. Imagine the essence of Ocean City captured in a glass: the sound of waves, the scent of salty air, and the warmth of the sun—even in February. Now you can Dream Ocean City and Drink Ocean City wherever you are.

Each cocktail has been carefully crafted to embody the spirit of Ocean City, making them a must-try at the event. These signature drinks are so special that they’ll be receiving an award from the Town of Ocean City as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations. Once you’ve tasted them at Love on Tap, you’ll want to bring a piece of Ocean City home with you—perfect for those moments when you’re longing for your happy place. Be sure to stop by the Seacrets Liquor Store or the Boutique inside Seacrets to pick up your taste of Ocean City to go.

VIP, General Admission & DD Options

Love on Tap 2025 offers three ticket options to suit your party style:

VIP Admission : Enjoy early access to the festival starting at 1:00 PM. You get an extra hour with the beverages and brewery representatives as well as a commemorative t-shirt. The first 150 entrants will also get a Seacrets bottle koozie in honor of Ocean City’s 150th anniversary.

: Enjoy early access to the festival starting at 1:00 PM. You get an extra hour with the beverages and brewery representatives as well as a commemorative t-shirt. The first 150 entrants will also get a Seacrets bottle koozie in honor of Ocean City’s 150th anniversary. General Admission (GA) : Join the festivities starting at 2:00 PM and enjoy all-you-care-to-drink access to the craft beers, cocktails, tea, and mead.

: Join the festivities starting at 2:00 PM and enjoy all-you-care-to-drink access to the craft beers, cocktails, tea, and mead. Designated Driver (DD): If you don’t want all you can drink, but you want to join the party, get free water and soda, then buy the DD ticket. You must be 21 and can buy individual cocktails or beverages from Seacrets bars if you like.

The first 1000 entrants get a commemorative glass pint.

Tickets are available now. Don’t wait too long—this event is expected to sell out quickly!

Hotel Packages that Include Discounted Tickets

Make your February unforgettable with exclusive hotel packages for the Love on Tap Shore Craft Beer Festival at Seacrets! These packages include discounted tickets to this festival. Extend the fun and make it a weekend getaway by staying at one of Ocean City’s welcoming hotels who have put together packages for this event. You’ll not only enjoy savings but also have the chance to explore the charm of Ocean City in the wintertime—less crowds, serene beaches, and cozy dining spots. Learn more and book your package today at Love on Tap Hotel Packages.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss Love on Tap

Love on Tap is more than just a beer festival; it’s a full-on celebration of Ocean City’s unique charm and vibrant community. Whether you’re here for the music, the drinks, or simply the good vibes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Come for the party, stay for the memories, and leave with a taste of Ocean City’s spirit.

So grab your friends, mark the date, and get ready to experience the event of the season. We’ll see you at Seacrets on February 22, 2025, for Love on Tap—the perfect way to celebrate Ocean City’s 150th anniversary in style!