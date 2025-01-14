Art League of Ocean City Seeks Votes and Entries for “Global Travel Photo Contest” With $1,000 Grand Prize

OCEAN CITY, MD — Jan. 14, 2025 — The Art League of Ocean City invites the public to vote for their favorite photographs in the Global Travel Photo Contest. Votes are $1 each, and voting will determine who wins the $1,000 Grand Prize, sponsored by the White Marlin Open. Entries into the contest are also still being accepted.

The deadline to vote is March 15, 2025, 4 p.m. Entries can be viewed at https://www.gogophotocontest.com/globaltravelphotocontestaloc

The contest is also a fundraiser for the non-profit Art League. “The Art League of Ocean City is an economic driver, cultural hub, and tourism attraction for the Delmarva area,” Rina Thaler, executive director, said. “The Art League offers a variety of community programs, including free After-School Art Clubs in the public schools in some of the most underserved areas of Worcester County. This contest is another effort to raise awareness and funds to support these critical programs, while also celebrating the art of photography.”

It’s not too late to enter travel and vacation photos into the contest, open to all amateur and professional photographers, to vie for the $1,000 Grand Prize. The runner-up will receive a photo retreat opportunity and an Art League membership. The winning entries will also be recognized at the Ocean City Center for the Arts during the free First Friday opening reception on April 4, 2025.

The contest is easy to enter by uploading digital photos. Photographers may enter as many times as they like with a $10 non-refundable entry fee per photo. Entries are being accepted now through March 15, 2025 at

https://www.gogophotocontest.com/globaltravelphotocontestaloc

“The Global Travel Photo Contest encourages participants to capture and share the awe-inspiring moments that connect people globally, whether through the thrill of sportfishing or the art of photography,” Thaler said. “It’s a fun way to share your best vacation photos and support the arts in our community.”

The photographs will be displayed on digital monitors at the Arts Center through April 2025. The Grand Prize winner will also be highlighted at the April First Friday reception, and the artists will have the opportunity to sell their work. Special pieces will be selected to be featured on screens at the White Marlin Open, the World’s Largest Billfish Tournament.

The contest is open to all global travel photography. Artist must be 18 years or older, and submit original artwork created in the past three years and never before shown at an Art League judged show.

More information is also available at OCart.org or by calling 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors.