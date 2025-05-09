A Timeless Treasure by the Sea

The Ocean City, Maryland Boardwalk is more than just a place to grab a bucket of fries or ride a Ferris wheel—it’s a living slice of East Coast history. Stretching nearly 2.5 miles along the Atlantic Ocean, this iconic wooden walkway has been welcoming beachgoers for over a century. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or the fiftieth, understanding the boardwalk’s roots gives even more meaning to every step.

A Simple Start in 1902

The Ocean City Boardwalk officially began in 1902, when local hotel owners built a wooden walkway for their guests to stroll along the beachfront without trudging through sand. At first, it only ran for a few blocks—and was rolled up and stored in the winter! But even in its earliest days, the boardwalk became a central hub of activity, drawing families and visitors with ocean views and salty breezes.

Rapid Growth in the Roaring Twenties

As Ocean City’s popularity soared in the 1920s, the boardwalk grew with it. New attractions, food stands, and shops lined the expanding path. Historic staples like Trimper’s Rides, which dates back to the late 19th century, became fixtures. The boardwalk wasn’t just a place to walk—it was a place to play, eat, and make memories.

Storms, Resilience, and Rebuilding

Over the years, powerful storms—including the infamous hurricane of 1933 and Hurricane Gloria in 1985—damaged large portions of the boardwalk. But each time, Ocean City rebuilt stronger and smarter, using better materials and extending the walkway farther north. Today’s boardwalk stretches from the Inlet at South 1st Street all the way to 27th Street.

A Blend of Old and New

Modern-day visitors enjoy the perfect mix of nostalgic charm and updated attractions. You’ll still find old-school treats like Thrasher’s Fries, Fisher’s Popcorn, and hand-dipped ice cream, alongside live music stages, street performers, and nightly events in the summer. Explore dozens of boardwalk restaurants offering everything from grab-and-go snacks to full oceanfront dining.

🌟 Boardwalk Fun Facts Born in 1902: Started as a seasonal wooden walkway rolled up each winter.

Started as a seasonal wooden walkway rolled up each winter. Trimper’s Rides: Among the oldest amusement parks in the U.S., dating to 1893.

Among the oldest amusement parks in the U.S., dating to 1893. 2.45 Miles Long: Runs from the Inlet at South 1st Street to 27th Street.

Runs from the Inlet at South 1st Street to 27th Street. Thrasher’s Fries since 1929, and Fisher’s Popcorn since 1937—still boardwalk favorites.

since 1929, and since 1937—still boardwalk favorites. Home to Big Events: Springfest, Sunfest, OC BikeFest, and the Air Show draw thousands each year.

Springfest, Sunfest, OC BikeFest, and the Air Show draw thousands each year. Free Family Fun: Fireworks, street performers, concerts, and beach movies all summer long.

Events and Entertainment Year-Round

The Ocean City Boardwalk is more than a summer destination. Signature events like Springfest, Sunfest, and Bike Week keep the boardwalk buzzing throughout the year. Now, the Town of Ocean City has welcomed C3 promoted events like Boardwalk Rocks, Oceans Calling and Country Calling which are all centered just off the Ocean City Boardwalk. Fireworks, parades, and family-friendly festivals add to the lively, welcoming atmosphere that keeps visitors coming back generation after generation.

Where to Stay on the Boardwalk

Want to wake up to the sound of the ocean? Choose from a wide range of boardwalk hotels that put you just steps away from the sand, surf, shops, and all the boardwalk action.

Walk Through History

Whether you’re biking at sunrise, grabbing a slice of pizza at midnight, or just watching the waves roll in, the Ocean City Boardwalk offers something special for everyone. It’s not just a tourist attraction—it’s a beloved tradition, a local legacy, and a timeless experience that’s been evolving for over 120 years.

Planning Your Trip?

Start exploring the Ocean City Boardwalk and make it the centerpiece of your next beach vacation. From boardwalk hotels to local restaurants and treats, there’s no better way to experience Ocean City, Maryland.