Life-Saving Station Museum Offers Free Live Performance on Ocean City History

The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum has teamed up with local acting group The Ocean Pines Players to produce a FREE live performance called Petticoat Regime. This 30-minute performance will take place outside the museum on the boardwalk on Mondays from 10:00-10:30 a.m. July 8 through August 24.

The program will offer a glimpse into the lives of four influential women who were responsible for running some of Ocean City’s largest establishments in the 1920s. These women helped build the town of Ocean City into the bustling destination it is today.

This humorous one-act play written by Karen McClure of the Ocean Pines Players presents a Tea Room gathering between Rosalie Tilghman Shreve, Ella Phillips Dennis, Margaret Campbell Buell and Susan Dickerson Mason. These four feisty and forward-thinking women reveal the unique and heartbreaking trials and tribulations that brought them to Ocean City.

This program is entertaining and educational to all members of the family. Whether you come early to get “good seats” or you want to stop by during your morning stroll on the boardwalk, we encourage you to experience history as it comes to life!

The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum offers other free hands-on interactive summer programs Tuesday-Saturday. These programs include Tuesday: Beach Safety, Wednesday: Knot Tying, Thursday: All About Sharks, Friday: Land Sky, & Sea, and Saturday: Aquarium Feeding. To learn more about our programs stop by the museum for more information or visit us online at www.ocmuseum.org.