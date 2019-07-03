Celebrate July Fourth in Ocean City, Free Fireworks and Concerts in Two Locations

Ocean City will light up the sky once again tomorrow night in celebration of our nations Independence Day. With your family and friends, beach chairs and blankets, residents and visitors can watch the fireworks sparkle over the beautiful water from the beach to the bay.

The northern show, featured at Northside Park, 125th Street and the bay, will offer a classic feel with music kicking off at 8 p.m. The spectacular fireworks display may be viewed afterward from anywhere in the park at 9:30 p.m. with the National Anthem leading the show.

“Northside Park is a spectacular place for families’ to watch the colorful displays light up the evening sky and lagoon,” said Mayor Rick Meehan. “We encourage spectators to get there early to claim their spot to watch the fireworks.”

July 4th July 4th Navigation Celebrate the 4th of July in Ocean City! The Perfect Fourth of July in Ocean City, Maryland I’m new at the whole Fourth-of-July-in-Ocean-City thing. My parents might have taken me here for the holidays as a child, but that was so long ago that I don’t remember much, because they ultimately gave up braving the bumper-to-bumper traffic and crowded boardwalk to stay home and watch the fireworks in Annapolis.



On the south end of town, guests can head to Ocean City’s famous Boardwalk with its bright lights, assortment of food, family fun and more fantastic fireworks. The evening’s modern show will begin on the Caroline Street Stage with music at 8 p.m. and fireworks filling the sky beginning at 9:30 p.m. “

The July 4th Celebration in Ocean City is a unique opportunity to watch fireworks sparkle over the ocean,” Meehan continued. “Our stage on Caroline Street allows visitors to bring beach chairs or blankets and claim a spot on the sand where they can enjoy the live performance and capture a special and patriotic firework display set to a modern mix of music.”

Parking operations for the Inlet Parking Lot will stay the same for the holiday, Thursday, July 4, however; the parking rate for the Inlet Lot will increase to $5 per hour for the day. Visitors are reminded that parking is extremely limited at both fireworks locations and significant traffic delays are expected after both shows. It is recommended that visitors take the bus, as bus service is only $3 for a ride all day pass.

The West Ocean City Park & Ride on Route 50 is another great transportation alternative, offering free parking and $3 ride-all-day shuttle service to downtown. Finally, area boaters should note that on the evening of July 4th, the span of the Route 50 Bridge will remain closed to marine traffic at the usually scheduled 10:25 p.m. and 10:55 p.m. opening times. The Route 50 Bridge will reopen for boaters at 11:25 p.m. on the evening of July 4th.

With safety in mind, the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office (FMO) is also urging spectators to leave the fireworks to the professionals. The FMO is teaming up with the Ocean City Police Department to prevent the possession and use of fireworks in the resort community by adding special patrol teams on the beach and in various neighborhoods.

“The power and danger of fireworks should not be underestimated,” said Ocean City Fire Marshal David Hartley. “In addition to causing damage, fireworks can cause injuries and we want people to be safe during their holiday stay in Ocean City. The safety and wellbeing of all residents and visitors of the Town of Ocean City is the primary goal of the Ocean City Fire Department.”

Although the State of Maryland has approved the use of ground-based sparkling devices such as cylindrical and cone fountains, these are not legal to use or possess in Ocean City. Further, all other fireworks that may be sold in neighboring states are not legal for use by the public anywhere in Maryland.

“The Fourth of July holiday is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to stay and play in Ocean City,” Meehan finished. “With a beautiful setting and two great fireworks events, we hope our guests will come early and stay late to celebrate America’s birthday at the beach.”