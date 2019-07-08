This Week in Ocean City: Dance parties, movies and Olympics – all on the beach

Fourth of July weekend of 2019 was a success in Ocean City. In fact, the Dispatch reported that the Inlet parking lot had reached 95% capacity by 11 a.m. on July 4 (thanks in part to a restructured holiday fee system). Missed the fireworks? Here’s our view from the balcony of the Residence Inn by Marriott, where we could see the fireworks from Seacrets, Ocean Pines and the beach. The perfect spot for a perfect holiday night!

Today might be overcast and rainy, but tomorrow and Wednesday look like optimal beach days if you’re in town and hoping to catch some sun. Make sure you check out everything going on in town this week, because there’s a ton — from free family movie nights and Family Beach Olympics to the OC Beach Party and Sundaes in the Park, you can schedule your vacation fun down to the minute (and be sure to submit the great photos you capture for this week’s Photo Friday!).

Last Week’s News

Life-Saving Station Museum Offers Free Live Performance on Ocean City History The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum has teamed up with local acting group The Ocean Pines Players to produce a FREE live performance called Petticoat Regime. This 30-minute performance will take place outside the museum on the boardwalk on Mondays from 10:00-10:30 a.m. July 8 through August 24.

Man Fishing Near Ocean City, Maryland Catches Glimpse Of Sea Turtle Swimming Nearby OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) – It turns out it wasn’t just humans enjoying a relaxing holiday weekend at the beach in Maryland! A Pennsylvania man fishing off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland captured video of a sea turtle swimming alongside his boat.

#ThisWeekinOC

Free Movies on the Beach (July 8, 8:30-10:30 p.m.): Grab and chair and a blanket and enjoy free movies all summer long on the beach. Monday and Friday movies are shown at 27th Street Beach. All movies are subject to change. In the event of bad weather, the movie may be held inside or canceled.

Starpower National Championship (July 9-13): This national dance competition is a world championship competition for dancers who qualified at regionals held across the U.S. Master Classes & Top Gun auditions will be offered with some of the most talented performers and teachers in the entertainment business.

Family Beach Olympics (July 9, 6:30-8:45 p.m.): Fun for the whole family – sand castle contests, tug-of-war, relays, & more!

OC Beach Dance Party (July 9, 7-9 p.m.): Get your dancing shoes on for the weekly dance party hosted by local DJ’s at Ocean City’s Caroline Street Stage on the beach by the Boardwalk! Come early with friends and family to get the best spot on the beach to enjoy the music and dance in the sand every Tuesdays from 7pm to 9pm. This event is for all ages. Please consider using public transportation, as parking is limited in the downtown area.

Free Movies on the Beach (July 10, 8:30-10:30 p.m.): Grab and chair and a blanket and enjoy free movies all summer long on the beach. Wednesday movies are shown on the beach at the Carousel Hotel. All movies are subject to change. In the event of bad weather, the movie may be held inside or canceled.

Sunset Park Party Nights (July 11, 7-10 p.m.): Enjoy FREE concerts all summer long at Sunset Park. Attendees are recommended to bring your own chairs. Drinks, including beer, are available for purchase. 7/11 Jaded Love (Rock Cover).

OC Tuna Tournament (July 12-14, 4-7:30 p.m.): Watch as over 100 boats weigh in their tuna catches at the 31st annual OC Tuna Tournament – the largest tuna tournament in the world! The event is free to spectators and $900 for participant entry. Over $850,000 paid out in 2018.

2nd Friday Art Stroll in Berlin (July 12, 6-8 p.m.): Take a stroll through downtown Berlin and check out the town’s featured artists in their local shops and restaurants. Each month is unique, but you’ll always find great art! Artists can submit their information for 2nd Friday Art Strolls in Berlin here.

Free Movies on the Beach (July 12, 8:30-10:30 p.m.): Grab and chair and a blanket and enjoy free movies all summer long on the beach. Monday and Friday movies are shown at 27th Street Beach. All movies are subject to change. In the event of bad weather, the movie may be held inside or canceled.

Sundaes in the Park (July 14, 7-9 p.m.): Come to Northside Park each Sunday night, and make yourself an ice cream sundae while enjoying live music and children’s activities. This is a free evening, although there is a small charge for the ice cream. The evening ends with a fireworks display at 9pm.