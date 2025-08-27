Labor Day in Ocean City Md

Ocean City is a fantastic place to spend Labor Day Weekend and celebrate the end of summer. Summer-season businesses, rides, and activities are all still operating, and this year, it looks like the weather is going to be beautiful!

This might be your last chance to relax on the the beach this year, or watch the kids boogie board in the ocean. But there’s much more to do, and great reasons to stay in one of our hotels when you take advantage of their special deals available, just for this weekend.

Hotel Labor Day Deals

Some hotels have special deals just for this weekend so check them out and enjoy your last summer weekend in Ocean City with a sweat deal!

The Fenwick Inn, 10% off when you stay 2 nights, or 15% off when you stay 3 nights or more. Use Promo Code: LDSAVE to book your getaway!

(All locations are included. Offer ends September 6th, does not include condos or the beach house, must be a new reservation. Exclusions and Black out dates apply. ) Stretch out the last hurrah of summer with Labor Day Savings! The Carousel Group, which includes the Carousel Hotel Tidelands Caribbean , is offering15% off when you stay 3 nights or more.to book your getaway!(All locations are included. Offer ends September 6th, does not include condos or the beach house, must be a new reservation. Exclusions and Black out dates apply. )

Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City At the beautiful Residence Inn on 61st Street and the Bay use their promo code “LPR” through the weekend and get discounts up to 30% when you book here. The Spinnaker Stay at the Spinnaker this Labor Day Weekend, where you can get their 3 night rate Friday-Monday for $697 before tax. This is a call in only special and you must reference Labor Day 2025 Deal when you call 410-289-5444!

Along with a great breakfast every morning all weekend, and live entertainment Friday and Saturday with no cover, Crawl Street Tavern has specials just for this weekend:

Fireball Fridays – $5 Fireball Shots from 7-Cl (Friday only)

$5 32 ounce Busch Lite in frosted mug 7-Cl

$3 Jello shots

$3 Bar Dogs after 7PM

$5 Crush Trail

It’s Happy Hour from 3-6pm at Guido’s Burritos 33rd Street location all weekend! There’s 2 for 1 Margaritas, 1/2 off Rail Mix drinks, $20 Monsteritas, and $2 domestic beers!

What can we say? Music galore as we squeeze out another great summer weekend at Seacrets!

We hope you get to enjoy your Labor Day Weekend in Ocean City, but if you can’t get down this weekend, plan a trip for the Fall when the weather is usually still great but the crowds are less and the prices are too!