Labor Day in Ocean City Md

Ocean City is a fantastic place to spend Labor Day Weekend and celebrate the end of summer. Summer-season businesses, rides, and activities are all still operating, and this year, it looks like the weather is going to be beautiful!
This might be your last chance to relax on the the beach this year, or watch the kids boogie board in the ocean. But there’s much more to do, and great reasons to stay in one of our hotels when you take advantage of their special deals available, just for this weekend.
- The beach still has lifeguards on duty this weekend, making it a great time to enjoy the warm ocean water and less-crowded shores. The restrictions put in place when Erin was around have now been lifted, so there are no restrictions on entering the water.
- Sundaes in the Park with Fireworks: it’s the last Sundaes in the Park of the season this weekend and to celebrate Kittyback –Classic & Country Rock will be playing. Grab your chair or blanket and head to Northside Park from 7-9pm on Sunday for music, ice cream, and a spectacular fireworks show to end the evening.
- Dining: Ocean City’s huge selection of restaurants and bars will be open all weekend with music and happy hour specials too. It’s also the perfect time to enjoy some fresh seafood or outside dining.
- Fishing and Water Sports: You can take advantage of the still-warm weather for activities like boat rentals, fishing and jet-skiing. Try Odyssea Watersports or Bayside Boat Rentals for boat rentals and jet skiing. Saltwater Adventures will take you fishing, providing all you need for a great family friendly fishing trip. Let someone else do the driving and consider taking a cruise around the bay over towards Assateague Island or up the ocean! The Angler, and Seacrets Cruises are two excellent options.
- Have a game of Mini Golf! Nothing screams summer in Ocean City more than a game of mini golf, in fact, your visit should not be complete without at least one putt around a course. Try Nicks Golf or Old Pro Golf – you’re never too far from either!
Hotel Labor Day Deals
Some hotels have special deals just for this weekend so check them out and enjoy your last summer weekend in Ocean City with a sweat deal!
The Carousel Group
(All locations are included. Offer ends September 6th, does not include condos or the beach house, must be a new reservation. Exclusions and Black out dates apply. )
Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City
At the beautiful Residence Inn on 61st Street and the Bay use their promo code “LPR” through the weekend and get discounts up to 30% when you book here.
The Spinnaker
Stay at the Spinnaker this Labor Day Weekend, where you can get their 3 night rate Friday-Monday for $697 before tax. This is a call in only special and you must reference Labor Day 2025 Deal when you call 410-289-5444!
Crawl Street Tavern
Along with a great breakfast every morning all weekend, and live entertainment Friday and Saturday with no cover, Crawl Street Tavern has specials just for this weekend:
Fireball Fridays – $5 Fireball Shots from 7-Cl (Friday only)
$5 32 ounce Busch Lite in frosted mug 7-Cl
$3 Jello shots
$3 Bar Dogs after 7PM
$5 Crush Trail
Guidos Burritos
It’s Happy Hour from 3-6pm at Guido’s Burritos 33rd Street location all weekend! There’s 2 for 1 Margaritas, 1/2 off Rail Mix drinks, $20 Monsteritas, and $2 domestic beers!
Seacrets
What can we say? Music galore as we squeeze out another great summer weekend at Seacrets!
We hope you get to enjoy your Labor Day Weekend in Ocean City, but if you can’t get down this weekend, plan a trip for the Fall when the weather is usually still great but the crowds are less and the prices are too!