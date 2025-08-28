What are you looking for?
Photo Friday Contest Winner August 28th 2025

FamilyMidtownNews
By Anne

This was the last week of our summer Photo Friday Contest, and what a week it was! For those who were here, the name “Erin” won’t be forgotten anytime soon. But as your photos prove, even when the weather doesn’t cooperate, a day in Ocean City is always better than a day at the office or school.

Despite the rough ocean and swimming restrictions, you all made the most of it. Your amazing photos show you building sandcastles, playing with dump trucks in puddles, and enjoying the Jeeps, local wildlife, sunrises, and sunsets. You captured the true spirit of Ocean City, which is all about playing and having fun with friends and family, no matter the conditions.

Thank you for sharing your memories with us. Our contest may be over for now, but we hope you’ll continue to capture and share your moments in Ocean City.

Here are some of this weeks photos from our Photo Friday contest.

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE passes to Nick’s Mini Golf is Chalese Jenelle for this great photo of someone with his toes in the sand, just like many of us had to do last week!  Congratulations Chalese!

Photo Friday
Chalese Jenelle – My child toes deep in the sand lol.
Photo Friday Angela Adams Sunset watching from the Convention Center, my favorite picture of the entire week in OC!
Angela Adams – Sunset watching from the Convention Center, my favorite picture of the entire week in OC!
photo friday Deb Maggio Golden hour in front of the Sea Watch Condominium
Deb Maggio – Golden hour in front of the Sea Watch Condominium
photo friday Betty Weber Burks Tyler Surfers Healing❤️
Betty Weber Burks Tyler – Surfers Healing❤️
photo Friday Brittany Thompson My youngest living her best life
Brittany Thompson – My youngest living her best life
photo Friday Carmella Marie Pollastro-Arnold
Carmella Marie Pollastro-Arnold
photo Friday Helen KG On the dock of the bay..
Helen KG – On the dock of the bay..
Photo Friday Cathy Lonigro
Cathy Lonigro

 

Photo Friday Christie Nicole Having the time of his life at Jolly Roger on the Pier
Christie Nicole – Having the time of his life at Jolly Roger on the Pier

 

Photo Friday Cheri Norman
Cheri Norman
Photo Friday Ashley Tock - His favorite place
Ashley Tock – His favorite place ❤️
Photo Friday Megan Powers HanichakA boy happy to be at the beach with his pop!
Megan Powers Hanichak- A boy happy to be at the beach with his pop!

 

Photo Friday Ashley Rose My little girl living her best life on the beach this past Memorial Day!!
Ashley Rose – My little girl living her best life on the beach this past Memorial Day!!

 

Photo Friday Sheila Mooney My grandson enjoying a night on the beach checking out the ocean and the moon.
Sheila Mooney – My grandson enjoying a night on the beach checking out the ocean and the moon.

 

Photo Friday Ashley Tock Fin loves mini golf!
Ashley Tock – Fin loves mini golf!

 

Photo Friday Stephanie N Bill Dicken Best vacation with the 3 grands. They love the ocean!
Stephanie N Bill Dicken – Best vacation with the 3 grands. They love the ocean!
Photo Friday Tammy Curl OC never disappoints
Tammy Curl – OC never disappoints

 

Photo Friday Stephanie N Bill Dicken
Stephanie N Bill Dicken

 

Photo Friday Summer Marie Friday night
Summer Marie – Friday night
photo Friday Tiffany Fultz
Tiffany Fultz
photo Friday Tara Jackson The ocean was angry but this octopus was happy
Tara Jackson – The ocean was angry but this octopus was happy
photo Friday Terra Lynn Chappell
Terra Lynn Chappell
photo Friday Tommy Merriman My wife's sandcastle
Tommy Merriman – My wife’s sandcastle
photo Friday Sharon Parker Finally saw a pony at Assateague!!
Sharon Parker – Finally saw a pony at Assateague!!
photo Friday Samantha Roberts
Samantha Roberts
photo Friday Robin Ferralli Daniel & Digger playing at high tide during Hurricane Erin.
Robin Ferralli – Daniel & Digger playing at high tide during Hurricane Erin.
photo Friday Samantha Roberts
Samantha Roberts
photo Friday Michele Scopel Muir Full moon on 120th street
Michele Scopel Muir – Full moon on 120th street
Photo Friday Janell Cline
Janell Cline

 

Photo Friday Jess M Atkinson
Jess M Atkinson

 

Photo Friday Jessica Arlene Our engagement photos with a something little special on the side
Jessica Arlene – Our engagement photos with a something little special on the side
Photo Friday Carrie Schyan
Carrie Schyan
Photo Friday Karen Beardsley Bay life with the grandkids ❤️
Karen Beardsley – Bay life with the grandkids ❤️
Photo Friday Kay Uh Oh The famous thrasher seagull! He really wanted my baby girls chicken and fries!
Kay – Uh Oh The famous thrasher seagull! He really wanted my baby girls chicken and fries!
Photo Friday Kirk-Rachel Hayes Jr. Family photo before Hurricane 🌀 Erin
Kirk-Rachel Hayes Jr. – Family photo before Hurricane 🌀 Erin
Photo Friday Kirsten Diem Our family trip this June
Kirsten Diem – Our family trip this June
Photo Friday Kristin Isenberg No hurricane is going to rain on our beach week! We made the most of the good days!
Kristin Isenberg – No hurricane is going to rain on our beach week! We made the most of the good days!

 

Photo Friday Janice Foreman Ever year we take pictures in the big tire, started when she was a baby now she 16 my grandaughter is growing up so fast ❤️
Janice Foreman – Every year we take pictures in the big tire, started when she was a baby now she 16 my grandaughter is growing up so fast ❤️

 

Photo Friday Lara Agostinelli He LOVES the beach! Enjoying the Dino bones on our last day of vacation
Lara Agostinelli – He LOVES the beach! Enjoying the Dino bones on our last day of vacation
Photo Friday Lisa Godden
Lisa Godden
photo Friday Robin Ferralli “Digger’s 1st Hurricane” Digger has been going on adventures for 3 years now but this was a first!
Robin Ferralli – “Digger’s 1st Hurricane” Digger has been going on adventures for 3 years now but this was a first!
Melina Senft Fleck I was involved in jeep fest all week. Had an amazing time
Melina Senft Fleck – I was involved in jeep fest all week. Had an amazing time
Photo Friday Heather Morgan Hurricane Erin’s destruction
Heather Morgan – Hurricane Erin’s destruction

 

photo Friday Mariah Jade Braelyn asked to move to the beach.
Mariah Jade Braelyn – asked to move to the beach.
photo Friday Jen Bishop Last trip to OCMD before school starts!
Jen Bishop – Last trip to OCMD before school starts!
