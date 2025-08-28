Photo Friday Contest Winner August 28th 2025

This was the last week of our summer Photo Friday Contest, and what a week it was! For those who were here, the name “Erin” won’t be forgotten anytime soon. But as your photos prove, even when the weather doesn’t cooperate, a day in Ocean City is always better than a day at the office or school.

Despite the rough ocean and swimming restrictions, you all made the most of it. Your amazing photos show you building sandcastles, playing with dump trucks in puddles, and enjoying the Jeeps, local wildlife, sunrises, and sunsets. You captured the true spirit of Ocean City, which is all about playing and having fun with friends and family, no matter the conditions.

Thank you for sharing your memories with us. Our contest may be over for now, but we hope you’ll continue to capture and share your moments in Ocean City.

Here are some of this weeks photos from our Photo Friday contest.

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE passes to Nick’s Mini Golf is Chalese Jenelle for this great photo of someone with his toes in the sand, just like many of us had to do last week! Congratulations Chalese!