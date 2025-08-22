Hurricane Erin Moves Away: Perfect Weather Ahead in Ocean City

Given the Weather, here are the Top 10 Things To Do in Ocean City This Weekend!
Hurricane Erin has officially moved north, pulling with it the sticky heat and humidity that blanketed the coast earlier this week. What’s left behind? Absolutely stunning beach weather for Ocean City!
With sunny skies, cooler evenings, and highs in the 70s and low 80s, this weekend (August 22–25) is shaping up to be one of the best of the season. Here’s your weekend forecast:
-
Friday: Sunny, 74/65
-
Saturday: Sunny, 77/69
-
Sunday: Partly sunny, 82/70
-
Monday: Scattered showers, 80/71
Pack the sunscreen, grab the family, and get ready to soak up the best of Ocean City. To help you make the most of it, here are 10 things you won’t want to miss this weekend:
1Play a Round of Mini Golf Outdoors
Nothing says Ocean City like mini golf under the sun. Tee off at Nick’s Mini Golf, famous for its creative themed courses, or challenge your friends at Old Pro Golf.
2Try Nick’s Rope Adventure Course
For thrill-seekers, test your balance and courage on Nick’s Rope Course. Want to save? Grab discounted Nick’s passes in the OceanCity.com store here.
3Hunt for Hurricane Treasures on the Beach
After big storms, the beach often reveals hidden treasures—unique shells, driftwood, and sometimes fascinating finds from the ocean. Take a peaceful morning stroll and see what Erin left behind. While roaming the beach, you can always build a sandcastle!
4Watch the Jeeps at Jeep Fest
The beach will be buzzing this weekend with Jeep Fest. Check out hundreds of Jeeps cruising the sand or head to the Convention Center to see the full lineup of vehicles and displays.
5Catch Free Ocean City Film Challenge Screenings
Head to 94th Street Tennis Courts for the Art League of Ocean City’s free showing of the 8th Annual Ocean City Film Challenge—original short films created about Ocean City. Details here:Ocean City Film Festival Info.
6Sundaes in the Park
Nothing beats a Sunday evening at Northside Park. Enjoy live music, family fun, and ice cream sundaes while the sun sets over the bay at Sundaes in the Park.
7Stroll Berlin’s Farmers Market
Just a short drive from Ocean City, Berlin’s award-winning Farmers Market on Sunday is the perfect place to pick up local produce, baked goods, and handmade treasures.
8. Play “Explore the Town of Berlin: The Game”
Before you head to Berlin’s Farmers Market, download Explore the Town of Berlin: The Game. This interactive trail lets you unlock coupons, earn points, and even enter for a chance to win a $100 Ocean City hotel gift certificate.
8Sunset Cruise from The Angler or Seacrets
Unwind with a cold drink and waterfront views. The Angler Restaurant offers dinner and a beautiful sunset cruise, while the new Seacrets Cruise gives you a floating island party vibe.
9Follow the Flavor with OC’s Beverage Trails
Sip your way through Ocean City with two interactive trails:
-
The OC Orange Crush Trail—discounts on Ocean City’s signature drink.
-
The Coastal Craft Crawl—special deals on local craft beers.
10BONUS: BOOK YOUR HOTEL FOR THE OCEAN CITY SEAFOOD FESTIVAL AND GET 2 FREE TASTING TICKETS!!
With Hurricane Erin gone, this weekend’s weather is shaping up to be pure perfection—sunny skies, cool breezes, and endless fun. Whether you’re exploring Berlin, cruising the bay, or hitting the beach, it’s the perfect time to enjoy everything Ocean City has to offer. And if you want to save some money and enjoy local beer and wine and TONS OF SEAFOOD, then book your getaway TODAY. You get 2 free tasting tickets to the Seafood Festival when you book here: https://hotels.oceancity.com/oc-seafood-festival