Hurricane Erin Moves Away: Perfect Weather Ahead in Ocean City

Given the Weather, here are the Top 10 Things To Do in Ocean City This Weekend!

Hurricane Erin has officially moved north, pulling with it the sticky heat and humidity that blanketed the coast earlier this week. What’s left behind? Absolutely stunning beach weather for Ocean City!

With sunny skies, cooler evenings, and highs in the 70s and low 80s, this weekend (August 22–25) is shaping up to be one of the best of the season. Here’s your weekend forecast:

Friday: Sunny, 74/65

Saturday: Sunny, 77/69

Sunday: Partly sunny, 82/70

Monday: Scattered showers, 80/71

Pack the sunscreen, grab the family, and get ready to soak up the best of Ocean City. To help you make the most of it, here are 10 things you won’t want to miss this weekend: