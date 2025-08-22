What are you looking for?
The Morning After: Ocean City’s Post-Storm Return to Normal

FamilyOcean City BeachOcean City Boardwalk
By Anne

This morning, the Town of Ocean City was busy restoring order after the effects of Hurricane Erin left their mark. Lifeguard chairs were moved back into place, while the ocean and wind-swept sand from yesterday’s storm was cleaned up. Evidence of the storm’s power, like tidal pools by the Boardwalk wall and sand on the beach steps, remained—though the Boardwalk itself was largely clear. Visitors, eager to get back outside, were out enjoying the beautiful weather and watching the stunning waves from a safe distance. 

Farewell Erin, we’re still smiling!
Time to play on the beach again!
Time to play on the beach again!
Standing water shows how high the tide was last night, but the Jeeps still managed their crawl.
Still powerful waves, but it’s ankle deep is allowed
Enjoying the Boardwalk this morning
Enjoying the Boardwalk this morning
Stacking the barriers which protected the Boardwalk during Erin
Positioning one of the many trash cans on the beach
Public Works Department busy this morning
Putting everything back in place
Proof how high the tide was last night
Shoveling the sand off the steps back onto the beach
Stacking the Life Guards Chairs
Watching the waves from a safe distance!
Good firm sand to walk on
Nothing beats a morning walk along the beach
Enjoying the morning sunshine on the Boardwalk
Sit back and enjoy the view
We definitely have something to smile about today!
Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
1 COMMENT

  1. Hello, Thank you so much for the beautiful pictures of our favorite town. My husband and I are in our 70’s and haven’t been able to make it to the end of the boardwalk in a long time and of course, there is no Tram anymore. We appreciate the pictures of the “new” motels, shops , etc. It sure isn’t the Ocean City of our childhood anymore. Thanks again for the pics.

