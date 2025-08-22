This morning, the Town of Ocean City was busy restoring order after the effects of Hurricane Erin left their mark. Lifeguard chairs were moved back into place, while the ocean and wind-swept sand from yesterday’s storm was cleaned up. Evidence of the storm’s power, like tidal pools by the Boardwalk wall and sand on the beach steps, remained—though the Boardwalk itself was largely clear. Visitors, eager to get back outside, were out enjoying the beautiful weather and watching the stunning waves from a safe distance.
The Morning After: Ocean City’s Post-Storm Return to Normal
Hello, Thank you so much for the beautiful pictures of our favorite town. My husband and I are in our 70’s and haven’t been able to make it to the end of the boardwalk in a long time and of course, there is no Tram anymore. We appreciate the pictures of the “new” motels, shops , etc. It sure isn’t the Ocean City of our childhood anymore. Thanks again for the pics.