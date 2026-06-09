OC Air Show 2026 Schedule: Thunderbirds, Patrouille de France & Where to Watch

DowntownFamilyNews
By Ann

oc air show 2026The OC Air Show returns to Ocean City this weekend, June 12-14, bringing the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, France’s legendary Patrouille de France, the Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demo Team, and more to the skies above Ocean City.

While organizers have not released specific performance times for individual acts, they have provided the official sequence of flight performances for Saturday and Sunday. Air show performances begin at 12:00 Noon both days.

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or just deciding where to set up your beach chair, here’s everything you need to know.

Friday, June 12: Practice Day

oc airshow from west oc

Friday is traditionally practice day for many of the performers. While no official practice schedule has been released, visitors can often catch aircraft arrivals, familiarization flights, and practice runs throughout the day.

The Thunderbirds, F-35 Demo Team, Patrouille de France, and other performers may conduct practice flights depending on weather and operational requirements.

If you’re in town Friday, keep an eye on the skies—you might get a preview of the weekend’s biggest acts.

Saturday & Sunday Air Show Schedule

Flight performances begin at 12:00 Noon on both Saturday and Sunday.

Sequence of Flight

Opening Ceremonies

  • Invocation
  • National Anthem

Flight Performances

Five fighter jets in a tight formation with smoke trails against a clear blue sky across an air show.

  1. West Point Parachute Team Flag Jump
  2. Mark Meredith
  3. U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demonstration
  4. French Air Force A400M
  5. Patrouille de France
  6. U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demo Team
  7. WWII-era B-25 Bomber “Panchito”
  8. Rooster Air Shows (Pitts Aerobatic Demonstration)
  9. West Point Parachute Team
  10. U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

Note: Sunday’s sequence is subject to change based on military aircraft departure requirements.

The Performers You Won’t Want to Miss

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds return to Ocean City as the show’s headlining act. Flying their signature F-16 Fighting Falcons, the team is known for precision formations, high-speed passes, and breathtaking aerobatic maneuvers.

Patrouille de France

One of the most anticipated appearances of the year, Patrouille de France is kicking off its historic “Liberté 250” U.S. tour in Ocean City. The French Air and Space Force demonstration team is famous for its precision flying and dramatic red, white, and blue smoke displays.

Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demo Team

The Air Force’s premier fifth-generation fighter demonstration showcases the remarkable capabilities of one of the world’s most advanced combat aircraft.

Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demo

A crowd favorite every year, this demonstration gives spectators a close-up look at the lifesaving missions performed by Coast Guard crews.

Best Places to Watch the OC Air Show

watch the air show from the beach
Ashley Weaver – My son playing with his jets, from last weekend at the air show.

One of the best things about the OC Air Show is that you don’t need a ticket to enjoy it. Nearly the entire beach and Boardwalk offer great viewing opportunities.  For a good list, read on or click here.

Beach Between 10th Street and 20th Street

This area is generally considered the center of the show box and offers some of the closest views of the action. Expect large crowds, so arrive early.

The Ocean City Boardwalk

Air Show Shadows on the Beach
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Fly Over the Beach. Image Courtesy of the OC Air Show.

The Boardwalk provides an excellent viewing experience while keeping you close to food, drinks, and attractions. It’s a great option for families.

Midtown Oceanfront Beaches

The beaches from approximately 25th Street to 45th Street offer slightly smaller crowds while still providing excellent views of most performances.

North Ocean City Beaches

If you prefer more space, North Ocean City offers a less crowded experience. While some maneuvers may appear farther away, you’ll still have a great view of the larger aircraft demonstrations.

From the Water

boats watching the oc airshow

Boaters often enjoy some of the best views of the show. Just be sure to stay outside all restricted safety zones and follow directions from law enforcement and Coast Guard personnel.

OceanCity.com Heads to Wallops

Antares Rocket Launch from Wallops Island
Wallops, the Eastern Shore’s home to major rocket launches, will also host some of the teams flying during the OC Air Show including the US Air Force Thunderbirds and France’s legendary Patrouille de France.

OceanCity.com will be welcoming the Thunderbirds and Patrouille de France as they arrive at Wallops Flight Facility on Wednesday afternoon.

If weather conditions cooperate, we’ll be bringing you exclusive arrival photos, behind-the-scenes coverage, and some incredible aircraft shots before the show even begins.

Stay tuned throughout the week for updates, photo galleries, and Air Show coverage.

Follow Along

📸 OceanCity.com Air Show Coverage:
https://www.oceancity.com/air-show/

📘 Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/ocfun

Be sure to follow us on Facebook as we’ll be sharing arrival photos, practice-day updates, weather information, and plenty of amazing aviation photography throughout the weekend.

Plan Ahead

The OC Air Show is one of Ocean City’s most popular events of the year. Traffic can be heavy, parking fills quickly, and oceanfront accommodations often sell out.

Arrive early, bring sunscreen, stay hydrated, and get ready for an unforgettable weekend as the Thunderbirds, Patrouille de France, and some of the world’s top aviators take over the skies above Ocean City.

If You Cannot Be Here

Webcam from the Hyatt Place on the Boardwalk at 16th Street

OceanCity.com has webcams focused on the beach and the ocean where the show takes place.  Check out our great webcams to watch the action if you are unable to be here.

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
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