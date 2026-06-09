OC Air Show 2026 Schedule: Thunderbirds, Patrouille de France & Where to Watch

The OC Air Show returns to Ocean City this weekend, June 12-14, bringing the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, France’s legendary Patrouille de France, the Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demo Team, and more to the skies above Ocean City.

While organizers have not released specific performance times for individual acts, they have provided the official sequence of flight performances for Saturday and Sunday. Air show performances begin at 12:00 Noon both days.

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or just deciding where to set up your beach chair, here’s everything you need to know.

Friday, June 12: Practice Day

Friday is traditionally practice day for many of the performers. While no official practice schedule has been released, visitors can often catch aircraft arrivals, familiarization flights, and practice runs throughout the day.

The Thunderbirds, F-35 Demo Team, Patrouille de France, and other performers may conduct practice flights depending on weather and operational requirements.

If you’re in town Friday, keep an eye on the skies—you might get a preview of the weekend’s biggest acts.

Saturday & Sunday Air Show Schedule

Flight performances begin at 12:00 Noon on both Saturday and Sunday.

Sequence of Flight

Opening Ceremonies

Invocation

National Anthem

Flight Performances

West Point Parachute Team Flag Jump Mark Meredith U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demonstration French Air Force A400M Patrouille de France U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demo Team WWII-era B-25 Bomber “Panchito” Rooster Air Shows (Pitts Aerobatic Demonstration) West Point Parachute Team U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

Note: Sunday’s sequence is subject to change based on military aircraft departure requirements.

The Performers You Won’t Want to Miss

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds return to Ocean City as the show’s headlining act. Flying their signature F-16 Fighting Falcons, the team is known for precision formations, high-speed passes, and breathtaking aerobatic maneuvers.

Patrouille de France

One of the most anticipated appearances of the year, Patrouille de France is kicking off its historic “Liberté 250” U.S. tour in Ocean City. The French Air and Space Force demonstration team is famous for its precision flying and dramatic red, white, and blue smoke displays.

Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demo Team

The Air Force’s premier fifth-generation fighter demonstration showcases the remarkable capabilities of one of the world’s most advanced combat aircraft.

Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demo

A crowd favorite every year, this demonstration gives spectators a close-up look at the lifesaving missions performed by Coast Guard crews.

Best Places to Watch the OC Air Show

One of the best things about the OC Air Show is that you don’t need a ticket to enjoy it. Nearly the entire beach and Boardwalk offer great viewing opportunities. For a good list, read on or click here.

Beach Between 10th Street and 20th Street

This area is generally considered the center of the show box and offers some of the closest views of the action. Expect large crowds, so arrive early.

The Ocean City Boardwalk

The Boardwalk provides an excellent viewing experience while keeping you close to food, drinks, and attractions. It’s a great option for families.

Midtown Oceanfront Beaches

The beaches from approximately 25th Street to 45th Street offer slightly smaller crowds while still providing excellent views of most performances.

North Ocean City Beaches

If you prefer more space, North Ocean City offers a less crowded experience. While some maneuvers may appear farther away, you’ll still have a great view of the larger aircraft demonstrations.

From the Water

Boaters often enjoy some of the best views of the show. Just be sure to stay outside all restricted safety zones and follow directions from law enforcement and Coast Guard personnel.

OceanCity.com Heads to Wallops

OceanCity.com will be welcoming the Thunderbirds and Patrouille de France as they arrive at Wallops Flight Facility on Wednesday afternoon.

If weather conditions cooperate, we’ll be bringing you exclusive arrival photos, behind-the-scenes coverage, and some incredible aircraft shots before the show even begins.

Stay tuned throughout the week for updates, photo galleries, and Air Show coverage.

Follow Along

📸 OceanCity.com Air Show Coverage:

https://www.oceancity.com/air-show/

📘 Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/ocfun

Be sure to follow us on Facebook as we’ll be sharing arrival photos, practice-day updates, weather information, and plenty of amazing aviation photography throughout the weekend.

Plan Ahead

The OC Air Show is one of Ocean City’s most popular events of the year. Traffic can be heavy, parking fills quickly, and oceanfront accommodations often sell out.

Arrive early, bring sunscreen, stay hydrated, and get ready for an unforgettable weekend as the Thunderbirds, Patrouille de France, and some of the world’s top aviators take over the skies above Ocean City.

If You Cannot Be Here

OceanCity.com has webcams focused on the beach and the ocean where the show takes place. Check out our great webcams to watch the action if you are unable to be here.