Explore the Town of Berlin: The Game

How It Works:

Check in at participating businesses, murals, parks, and attractions around town

at participating businesses, murals, parks, and attractions around town Answer quiz questions about Berlin’s history, local flavor, and fun facts

about Berlin’s history, local flavor, and fun facts Redeem exclusive coupons and deals at your favorite spots

and deals at your favorite spots Earn points every step of the way

Rack up enough points and you’ll win prizes from local shops, restaurants, and even the Town of Berlin itself. Top players can score amazing rewards—including a $100 credit toward a stay in Ocean City!

Play. Learn. Win.

Whether you’re here for the day or a longtime local, this gamified trail is packed with fun, surprises, and rewards. It’s free to play, easy to join, and perfect for families, couples, or solo adventurers. There are a few quiz questions to give you points for checking in to murals, parks and other public locations throughout Berlin. Some have only 1 right answer. Others, more than 1. Keep trying until you get it right and your points will go up!

Are you ready to play Berlin like never before?

Tap below to start your journey and let the games begin!