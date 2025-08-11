What are you looking for?
A Fun, Free, and Rewarding Adventure Through Maryland’s Coolest Small Town!

Think you know Berlin, Maryland? Or maybe you’re ready to discover its hidden gems? Explore the Town of Berlin: The Game is your chance to dive into a one-of-a-kind interactive experience where you can check in, answer quiz questions, unlock coupons, and win real prizes—all while exploring this charming and historic town.

How It Works:

  • Check in at participating businesses, murals, parks, and attractions around town
  • Answer quiz questions about Berlin’s history, local flavor, and fun facts
  • Redeem exclusive coupons and deals at your favorite spots
  • Earn points every step of the way

Rack up enough points and you’ll win prizes from local shops, restaurants, and even the Town of Berlin itself. Top players can score amazing rewards—including a $100 credit toward a stay in Ocean City!

Play. Learn. Win.

Whether you’re here for the day or a longtime local, this gamified trail is packed with fun, surprises, and rewards. It’s free to play, easy to join, and perfect for families, couples, or solo adventurers.  There are a few quiz questions to give you points for checking in to murals, parks and other public locations throughout Berlin.  Some have only 1 right answer.  Others, more than 1.  Keep trying until you get it right and your points will go up!

Are you ready to play Berlin like never before?
Tap below to start your journey and let the games begin!

 

Get Started with Ocean City Trails

Visit Berlin and Receive Rewards!

Berlin Farmer’s Market

Visit the Farmer’s Market.

Berlin Beer Co

Grab a beer at the Best of Ocean City winner, Berlin Beer Co

Berlin Beer Co - Best New Restaurant Editorial Pick

Beach Memories Glass Studio and Jewelry Store
View Website
 

What’s Included

  • 10% Off $45.00 Or Higher Purchase
 
The Merry Haven
View Website
 

What’s Included

  • 20% Off Entire Purchase
 
Heart Of Gold Kids
View Website
 

What’s Included

  • $10 Off A Purchase Of $50 At Heart Of Gold Kids
 
Dr. Willam Edward Henry Park
Henry Park consists of approximately 3.5 acres and offers picnic and playground facilities and basketball courts. A pavilion is available for rent for organized events.

Annually, the Park is host to the Old-Fashioned Memorial Day celebration organized by local veterans’ associations and the National Night Out sponsored by the Berlin Police Department.

The playground facilities include a large multi-function play unit for use by the over 5 age group and a tot-lot for the 2-5 age group. The tot-lot was created in 2005 through the Community Parks and Playground program.




Pop’s Kitchen
View Website
 

What’s Included

  • Large Cheese Pizza For $13.50 ( Regularly $15.95)
 
Cafe Berlin
View Website
 

What’s Included

  • Free 12 Ounce Cup Of Drip Coffee With The Purchase Of Any Breakfast Sandwich Or Artisan Toast
 
Pollinator Way
Pollinator Way is an interactive sidewalk mural in downtown Berlin, Maryland, designed to educate and engage visitors about the importance of pollinators. Created by artist Jessica Hall of Happy Now Creations, the mural spans the alleyway between Island Creamery and Gilbert’s Provisions on Main Street. It features vibrant illustrations and prompts that encourage children to mimic pollinator movements, such as buzzing like bees and flapping like butterflies. The project also includes bio-retention gardens to address local flooding issues and support pollinator habitats. Funded by a $5,000 grant from the Keep Maryland Beautiful program and additional support from the Maryland State Arts Council, Pollinator Way is part of Berlin’s commitment as a Bee City USA designee to promote pollinator awareness and conservation.




Burley Oak Taproom & Brewing Company
View Website
Voters Choice – Best Local Brewery – OceanCity.com

Burley Oak is pouring:

  • 100 DIPA w/mosaic

    • 8.5% ABV, 25 IBU
    • Triple dry hopped Double IPA with 100% mosaic hops.
  • J.R.E.A.M Berrilicious

    • 4.8% ABV, 6 IBU
    • Lactose sour with Blueberry Blackberry & Raspberry
  • Farmstand Lemon Tea

    • 5% ABV
    • A simple tea with lemon – vodka iced tea.
  • Wildberry Lemonade

    • 5% ABV
    • Vodka Lemonade with wild berry ready to drink.

This pass is only good for May 31, 2025 and ALL check-ins will be at the festival. Just scan the QR code at each brewery or vendor table. Stop by the check-in table as you leave for your prizes.




Show more

What’s Included

  • $5 Local Craft Beer @ Burley Oak

Frequently Asked Questions

Html code here! Replace this with any non empty text and that's it.

