Ocean City Jeep Fest has Picture Perfect Weather for Day 2!

Yesterday’s stormy weather has moved off the coast and today the weather couldn’t be better for day two of Ocean City’s Jeep Fest, which continues through August 24th. This morning’s beach crawl was able to take place and people emerged from their bunkers to enjoy the spectacle and embrace the sunny skies after yesterdays clouds and winds. The beach was extra flat after a very high tide last night, perhaps less challenging for the Jeeps, but very appreciative for the spectators!

For more photos and videos from Jeep Fest, check out our Facebook page here.