What are you looking for?
75.2 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

Ocean City Jeep Fest has Picture Perfect Weather for Day 2!

FamilyOcean City BeachPhotoblogs
By Anne

Yesterday’s stormy weather has moved off the coast and today the weather couldn’t be better for day two of Ocean City’s Jeep Fest, which continues through August 24th. This morning’s beach crawl was able to take place and people emerged from their bunkers to enjoy the spectacle and embrace the sunny skies after yesterdays clouds and winds. The beach was extra flat after a very high tide last night, perhaps less challenging for the Jeeps, but very appreciative for the spectators! 

Check out the videos from Jeep Fest on our Facebook page here.

jeep fest ocean city 2025
Ready to go!

jeep fest ocean city 2025
Collecting the rubber ducks!
jeep fest ocean city 2025
Coffee and a view

jeep fest ocean city 2025

jeep fest ocean city 2025 jeep fest ocean city 2025 jeep fest ocean city 2025 jeep fest ocean city 2025 jeep fest ocean city 2025

jeep fest ocean city 2025

For more photos and videos from Jeep Fest, check out our Facebook page here.

 

 

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
Hurricane Erin Affects Ocean City – Photos
Next article
Hurricane Erin Moves Away: Perfect Weather Ahead in Ocean City

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,930SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,930SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND