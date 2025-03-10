HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THE OC BOARDWALK?

SO HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THE OCEAN CITY BOARDWALK?

Ocean City welcomes eight million visitors each year, and most of these visitors come to the Ocean City Boardwalk at some time during their stay. So, today we are here to inform you of several items of interest that you should know about our fabulous boardwalk. Some of these items our locals may not know or dispute, but here they are:

1) How long is the Ocean City Boardwalk?

2) What is the oldest existing building on the Boardwalk?

3) What is the oldest continuous business operating on the Boardwalk?

Brief history of the Ocean City Boardwalk:

The Boardwalk, officially known as Atlantic Avenue, dates back to 1902 when several oceanfront hotel owners would get together and construct a wooden walkway for the convenience of their guests. At high tide, the Boardwalk was rolled up and stored on hotel porches. Around 1910, a permanent promenade was built. It ran about five blocks and was expanded to 15th Street in the 1920s.

After being leveled by a storm in March of 1962, the Boardwalk was rebuilt to its present length, extending from the Inlet at the south end and ending at 27th Street at its north end. In 1991, the seawall was installed from 4th Street to 27th Street and the wider concrete sidewalk was added south of 4th Street.

In more recent times additional changes were made. In 2000, the Boardwalk arch at N. Division Street was completed. In 2019, the Town of Ocean City installed bollards and gates to increase boardwalk security. Earlier this year, the Town Council approved new Boardwalk signage plan to assist tourists. As evidenced, the Ocean City Boardwalk is an ever-changing project.

How long is the Ocean City Boardwalk?

A common assumption that has been mentioned in various Ocean City promotional literature over the years has been about our “three-mile historic boardwalk.” But, let’s start with this inaccurate item. The Ocean City is not three miles long! This is assuming that this length is not inclusive of the concrete path that circles the Ocean City pier building.

Another reference in a Town ordinance on Boardwalk regulations states the Boardwalk as 2.9 miles in length. This figure more exact than the three miles, but also is not correct.

Upon completing an AI Google search, this is what comes up; the Ocean City Boardwalk is “2.6 miles long, 36 blocks in all, from 30 to 40 feet wide.” The number of streets and width of the Boardwalk may be correct, but the length is not.

Any other guesses?

The Ocean City Boardwalk, measured from its north end at 27th Street to its south end at the Inlet overlook is 2¼ miles long. In fact, on using a bike app and Apple watch tracking distance app, I recorded three different lengths: 2.25, 2.24, and 2.27 miles. Allowing for some statistical variations, I believe the true boardwalk length to be 2.25 miles. So, the 2¼ mile signs posted signs found on the boardwalk are more than just an estimate!

What is the oldest building on the Boardwalk?

There are a number of older buildings on the Boardwalk, but the Ocean City Lifesaving Station facility, constructed in 1891, is considered the oldest existing building along the Ocean City Boardwalk. For those not familiar with this building’s history, it was originally located on Caroline Street on the Boardwalk. This building replaced the original and smaller Life Saving Station that was built in 1878. In 1977 the building was moved along the beach to its present location at the south end of the boardwalk. It was then renovated and turned into the Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum where much of the research, records and exhibits reflect the history of Ocean City history and its importance to the region. This museum is a must stop if you are interested in learning about our history.

There are several other notable buildings found along the Boardwalk, but generally from the 1920’s. The Great Fire of 1925 started at the Ocean City Power Plant on Baltimore Avenue and destroyed several of the early buildings in Ocean City. These older buildings included the Atlantic Hotel (constructed in 1875 – rebuilt in 1926), Dolle’s Candyland (1910), Seaside Hotel (1876), and the Ocean City Pier building (1906). Further northwards on the Boardwalk (and not damaged by the Great Fire of 1925) are the Lankford Hotel at eighth street which was constructed in 1924. The Shoreham Hotel (Shenanigans Irish Pub on first floor) at fourth street, was constructed in 1923.

Special note: Just in case you are asked, “what is the oldest building in Ocean City”? That would be the St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church (1880) located, not on the Boardwalk, but on S. Baltimore Avenue and Talbot Street.

What is the oldest business on the Boardwalk?

This one is a little more challenging to decide since the Great Fire of 1925 destroyed some of the older businesses along the Boardwalk that did rebuild after the fire and and these same businesses exist today.

Here’s a short list of some of these iconic boardwalk businesses:

The Atlantic Hotel first opened in 1875, but was destroyed by the 1925 fire and was rebuilt and reopened in 1926 by the Purnell family.

Dolle’s Candyland started in 1910, but again was destroyed by the 1925 fire and restarted again by Rudolph Dolle.

In 1937, Everett Fisher opened Fisher’s Popcorn at the corner of Talbot Street and the Boardwalk.

In 1929, J.T. Thrasher opened a Boardwalk concession stand and served its one product – French fries!

The recently closed Alaska Stand had three different locations on the Boardwalk, but started in 1933.

The longest continuously operating business, in its same form, is Trimper Amusements; started by Daniel Trimper in 1893. The world-famous Hershel Spellman Carousel was added to Trimper Rides in 1912. They are located at the south end of the Boardwalk.

There is so much to like and appreciate on the Ocean City Boardwalk. There really is something to enjoy by for everyone of any age. So, enjoy your walk down our historic 2.25-mile Boardwalk on your next visit. And make sure you visit some of these long-standing iconic businesses, too.