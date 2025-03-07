Echoes of Ocean City Md’s Past

Ocean City is now a bustling resort, with new hotels being constructed annually, and old buildings being demolished to make way for them. While Ocean City embraces the future with new construction, its past remains a vital part of its identity. Architectural treasures, tucked away in unexpected corners, offer glimpses into the town’s rich history. On your next visit, take time to explore these historic buildings and experience the enduring charm of old Ocean City, Maryland.

Built in 1930, this private residence, located just north of 14th Street, carries a unique distinction: when it was built, it was located outside of the city’s limits!

These small cottages are located along St. Louis Avenue in downtown Ocean City. ￼

On the north side of 6th Street, between Baltimore and Philadelphia Avenues, you’ll find the Johnson-Sanford House, a charming private residence constructed in 1936, boasting a variety of architectural details.

This building, a landmark on the Ocean City Boardwalk at 8th Street, was constructed in 1945 and now serves as Malibu’s Surf Shop, a popular spot for beachgoers.

The Beach Walk On The Ocean was built in the 1930s ￼and is one of four seaside cottages lining the Ocean City boardwalk between 10th and 11th Streets.

Wilmington Lane, a historic alley that weaves through downtown Ocean City, reveals a glimpse into the town’s past. Running from 4th to 15th Streets between Baltimore and Philadelphia Avenues, and with an additional segment from N. Division to 3rd Street, it continues to serve a diverse mix of residential and commercial purposes.

A prominent landmark on the Ocean City Boardwalk at the Inlet, the Ocean City Life-Saving Station has a rich history. Constructed in 1891, it was originally located on Caroline Street before being moved to its present location on the Boardwalk in 1977.

This architecturally detailed house is located at the corner of Philadelphia Avenue and 6th Street.

Imagine Ocean City in 1930, when 707 Wilmington Lane was the bustling Ocean City Dairy, delivering fresh milk to local families. Today, this building, transformed into apartments in 1950, stands as a charming reminder of the town’s past.

The Atlantic House Bed & Breakfast, a piece of Ocean City history since 1927, recently closed its doors in 2024. Once one of the town’s oldest operating B&Bs, it will be missed by many who enjoyed its hospitality.

Built in 1877, St. Mary Star of the Sea Parish was the first Catholic Church in Ocean City, Maryland. In 1880, it was one of only three non-residential structures, a solitary presence along the sandy expanse of what would become a bustling beach town.

Another view of Wilmington Lane, this time near 10th street.

Looking along Baltimore Avenue at 7th Street, you’ll see a street lined with charming older homes, many of which are available for rent.