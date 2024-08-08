How Tropical Storm Debby Could impact the White Marlin Open and the Beaches in Ocean City

It appears that Ocean City is escaping some of the worst potential impacts of Tropical Storm Debby. There will still be riptides along the beaches. The NOAA weather forecast is showing some marine impacts that will affect the anglers who are out hunting the big fish throughout the White Marlin Open. Thursday and Friday are the worst. Seas could build to 8-13 feet offshore. Here is the breakdown by day of the fishing conditions according to NOAA

As for the weather in Ocean City for the week, the forecast has improved. It’ll be a great weekend but keep your eyes out for riptides and swim only when the beach patrol guards are in their stands.

Marine Weather Forecast Summary for Anglers in the White Marlin Open

Offshore (Hudson Canyon to Baltimore Canyon):

Thu: E winds 10-20 kt, becoming SE 5-15 kt. Seas 4-6 ft. Scattered showers and thunderstorms with visibility 1 nm or less.

E winds 10-20 kt, becoming SE 5-15 kt. Seas 4-6 ft. Scattered showers and thunderstorms with visibility 1 nm or less. Thu Night: S to SE winds 10-20 kt. Seas 4-8 ft. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

S to SE winds 10-20 kt. Seas 4-8 ft. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Fri: S winds increasing to 20-30 kt. Seas 6-10 ft.

S winds increasing to 20-30 kt. Seas 6-10 ft. Fri Night: S winds increasing to 25-35 kt, then shifting SW 20-30 kt. Seas building to 8-13 ft.

S winds increasing to 25-35 kt, then shifting SW 20-30 kt. Seas building to 8-13 ft. Sat: W winds 15-25 kt, decreasing and shifting to W to SW 5-15 kt. Seas subsiding to 7-11 ft.

W winds 15-25 kt, decreasing and shifting to W to SW 5-15 kt. Seas subsiding to 7-11 ft. Sat Night: W to SW winds 5-15 kt, becoming variable. Seas 3-6 ft.

W to SW winds 5-15 kt, becoming variable. Seas 3-6 ft. Sun: E to NE winds less than 10 kt, becoming variable. Seas 3-4 ft.

E to NE winds less than 10 kt, becoming variable. Seas 3-4 ft. Sun Night: W to NW winds less than 10 kt, becoming N to NW. Seas 3-4 ft.

Inshore (Fenwick Island DE to Chincoteague VA):

Thu: E winds 10-15 kt with gusts to 20 kt. Seas 4-6 ft. Showers likely. Small Craft Advisory in effect.

E winds 10-15 kt with gusts to 20 kt. Seas 4-6 ft. Showers likely. Small Craft Advisory in effect. Thu Night: SE winds 15-20 kt with gusts to 25 kt. Seas building to 6-9 ft. Showers likely, chance of thunderstorms.Gale Watch in effect.

SE winds 15-20 kt with gusts to 25 kt. Seas building to 6-9 ft. Showers likely, chance of thunderstorms.Gale Watch in effect. Fri: S winds 20-25 kt with gusts to 35 kt. Seas 6-10 ft. Showers likely, chance of thunderstorms.

S winds 20-25 kt with gusts to 35 kt. Seas 6-10 ft. Showers likely, chance of thunderstorms. Fri Night: S winds 20-25 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Seas 7-10 ft. Showers and possible thunderstorms likely.

S winds 20-25 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Seas 7-10 ft. Showers and possible thunderstorms likely. Sat: SW winds 15-20 kt, becoming W 10-15 kt. Seas 6-10 ft, subsiding to 5-8 ft. Chance of showers.

SW winds 15-20 kt, becoming W 10-15 kt. Seas 6-10 ft, subsiding to 5-8 ft. Chance of showers. Sat Night: W winds 5-10 kt. Seas 3-5 ft.

W winds 5-10 kt. Seas 3-5 ft. Sun: N winds 5-10 kt, becoming SE. Seas around 3 ft.

N winds 5-10 kt, becoming SE. Seas around 3 ft. Sun Night: SW winds 5 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

Key Points:

Gale Watch: In effect for late Thursday night through late Friday night for inshore waters.

In effect for late Thursday night through late Friday night for inshore waters. Small Craft Advisory: In effect for Thursday for inshore waters.

In effect for Thursday for inshore waters. Dense Fog Advisory: In effect until 4 PM EDT today for inshore waters.

In effect until 4 PM EDT today for inshore waters. Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Please note that this is a summary and the actual forecast may contain additional details. For the latest information,consult the official National Weather Service forecast.

Links to Check the Weather & Fishing Conditions