White Marlin Open 2024: Day 3- Show Me Your Tuna!

The weather was cloudy and sticky. But the rain did as best it could to hold off for The White Marlin Open. The rain came in about an hour before the scales. With 279 boats fishing, today had a promise for big numbers coming to the scales.

Talkin’ Trash with 9 Tuna!

The first boat to show up was Talkin’ Trash flying 5 tuna flags! They weighed in a bunch of tuna- a 185.5 pound taking 2nd place and another 182 pound taking 4th! When talking with Andy Motsco, they mentioned at one point, they were fighting 9 fish at once!

The Right Place at the Right Time

The Right Place slid into the scales around 6:15 with a big eye to weigh. They brought in a 166 pound tuna on Monday that held the 2nd place spot until today. After hoisting the tuna up, it weighed in at a heavy 191 pounds taking 2nd place!

White Marlin at the Scales

Soon after, the crowds oooed and aaahhd as Andy Motsco announced a boat was on their way in flying a white marlin boated flag! One upside down white marlin flag boasting a white marlin release while another indicated a boated white marlin. But after weighing the billfish they missed the qualifying weight by a few pounds. The qualifying weight is 70 pounds and they came up just shy at 62 ½.

Running in Again

No stranger to the docks and scales, Blue Runner came in around 6:43 weighing in a smaller tuna. They are currently the boat to beat in the tuna division with a 220 pound tuna from earlier in the week. Today they brought in 2 more tuna, one weighing in at 132 pounds and another at 170 1/2. Neither would get them high enough on the leader board at this time. But we were glad to see them back at the scales for day 3!

Warden Passes to 2nd Place

Warden Pass came in around 7 o’clock excited to show their catch for today! They reported getting jumped by 5 tuna at the same time, lost 3, and boated 2. This tuna they weighted sky rocketed to 2nd place with an fat weight of 193.5 pounds!

A Small Boat Reminder

One thing we can’t forget about is the small boat category! And Covered Up let us know about it! Cruising into the scales with a solid tuna on board, anglers weighed in a 164 pound tuna taking first place in the small boat tuna category. That tuna is currently worth $1,000.

There’s No Limit to the Times at the Scale

No Limit out of Delaware made another appearance at the scales bringing in a 160.5 big eye tuna. No change on the scales but a good fight was had! Another fat Allison tuna came in by truck weighing in at 114 pounds.

Lovin’ The Donations

Lovin’ Life came in with a donated yellow fin and weighed a 156 pound big eye tuna!

Wrappin’ Up for Day 3

Overall the day turned out to be a nice and relaxing day on all ends of The White Marlin Open. The rain tapered off while the boats came in and fish came to the scales. Lots of movement in the tuna category and a big success for Covered Up in the small boat category. And that’s a wrap on Day 3!