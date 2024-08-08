51.8 F
Ocean City
Photo Friday Contest Winner August 8th 2024

FamilyOcean City BeachOcean City Boardwalk
By Anne

Thank you for all the great photos you shared with us for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We have seen beautiful sunrises and sunsets, families relaxing on the beach, having fun on the Boardwalk and even photos of rain days because as we all know, a rainy day at the beach is better than a sunny day at work!  We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City, and we have put together a selection of this week’s pictures for you to look at.

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE Mega Passes to Trimper Rides of Ocean City is Lisa Dillon for this great photo of someone with a beautiful smile and her new little friend, and local resident, the crab! Congratulations Lisa

Lisa Dillon – Found a small crab!
Michael Krol – This is definitely the hardest thing we have ever done in OC! This little one got off easy and got to chill in the front!
Taylor Boden – Pretty sky!
Donna Sue – Snoopy enjoying the wind this week!!
Debbie Logan – Sunrise in June. From Sea Watch Condominiums
Deb Thoman – This little guy Brody will turn ten years old on Monday. He love the beach & wants to go back again before school starts. He is from Spring Grove Pa. Just relaxing on his beach chair.
Anita Marie – My husband at the OC inlet last weekend!
Katie Ann – My youngest daughter’s 1st trip to OC last week! 7/28
Dee Smith – We were to there July 1st-8th and we loved the sea rocket! The dolphins were absolutely stunning and my grandson enjoyed the boat ride. Phenomenal staff we had that day! We were so appreciative of them taking pictures for us! We’ll be back for labor day weekend and plan to ride the sea rocket again! Awesome experience!
Kathy Droogan – Livin the dream
Michael Smith – Picture takin by the sculpture himself, very nice guy and awesome work. Our annual trip in July.
Colby Boden – Sunrise
Tracy Snyder – Admiring the ocean…..seagull decided he wanted to be captured in the moment as well, I did not realize it was there, I had sunglasses on when randomly spapping the shot….perfect timing!
Amanda Stone – Tween Scream Queen
Michele Cirillo – Rainy Days
Cassie Clark – the sunset on Sunday!
Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
