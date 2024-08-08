Photo Friday Contest Winner August 8th 2024

Thank you for all the great photos you shared with us for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We have seen beautiful sunrises and sunsets, families relaxing on the beach, having fun on the Boardwalk and even photos of rain days because as we all know, a rainy day at the beach is better than a sunny day at work! We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City, and we have put together a selection of this week’s pictures for you to look at.

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE Mega Passes to Trimper Rides of Ocean City is Lisa Dillon for this great photo of someone with a beautiful smile and her new little friend, and local resident, the crab! Congratulations Lisa