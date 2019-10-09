Off Season Specials in Ocean City

99 Shares Share Email

The crowds have lessened, but Ocean City is still happy to welcome visitors! Businesses are rewarding those that stay here all year round or come during the off-season. With the most asked question of, “Are they open?,” this list of businesses is a definite “YES! And you get a a deal too!” Don’t get HANGRY, get served great specials and give your wallet a break!

Monday through Friday for another great special.

(*Food Specials Are Dine In Only*)

Pit & Pub Oct & Nov 2019 Specials Menu

See the linked menu for Great Specials like:

$10 Select Entrees Monday – Friday in October “SMOKEtober”

Sunday – 25% of entire check noon to midnight starting Nov, 1

Drink Specials All Day (Sun-Thu)

$7.99 Lunch Specials (Mon-Fri 11am-3pm)

Happy Hour Drink Specials (Every Day 4-7pm)

Happy Hour Food Specials (Sun-Fri 4-7pm)

$5 Off Entrees (Sun-Thu 5-10pm)

Every pizza is 1/2 price!!!

All pizzas, all day, all night are 1/2 price.

Eat-in, carry out, or fast friendly delivery!!

Every Tuesday and Wednesday at Billy’s on 140th street– 410-250-1778,

and every Wednesday at Billy’s on rt54– 302-436-5661.

Happy Hour everyday 3-6pm

Monday, Thursday, & Sunday NFL specials for food & drinks during games

Half price menu, all day at Bad Monkey West on Wednesdays starting October 9th

Longboard_specials

Longboard Specials good from Oct 14 – April 12, 2019

If you know of great places with off-season specials tell us about them!