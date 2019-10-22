This Week In OC: Shore Craft Beer Fest – OCtoberfest

Amusing, entertaining, and/or satisfying will be the feelings for the week in OC! Today through the 27th will be a blast! Restaurant week continues and will end Sunday; experience great cuisine with special fixed menus and pricing. Events related to Fall and Halloween are dominating our region. The Beach Maze will continue from last week’s great opening! Explore & master the maze before it is gone!

October 21-27, 2019

Held annually on the last Saturday of October in Ocean City’s scenic Sunset Park, OCtoberfest is a celebration of great, local beer (more than 40 to taste from the Shore and beyond!), delicious food from local food trucks, and fun times with family and friends. Live music will be provided by Johnny Bling. Dogs, kids and non-drinkers are welcome, too!