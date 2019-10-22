This Week In OC: Shore Craft Beer Fest – OCtoberfest
Amusing, entertaining, and/or satisfying will be the feelings for the week in OC! Today through the 27th will be a blast! Restaurant week continues and will end Sunday; experience great cuisine with special fixed menus and pricing.
October 21-27, 2019
- Ocean City Fall Restaurant Week
- SCBF: OCtoberfest
- Halloween Beach Maze
- The Great Pumpkin Race
- Seaside Halloween Run
- OC Pet Expo
- Bikes & Boos on the Boards
- Halloween Spook-Out Party
- Big Toys on the Boardwalk
- Autumn Home & Condo Show
- Swing for Youth Golf Open
- Fager’s Halloween Party
- Seacrets’ Halloween Party
Adults, kids, squads will have plenty of options with costume parties, convention shows, and races. Click these great links to find what fits your time here in Ocean City, Maryland best!
Shore Craft Beer Fest: OCtoberfest
This Saturday! Get your tickets now for our 5th annual autumn Shore Craft Beer Fest, OCtoberfest!