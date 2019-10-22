This Week In OC: Shore Craft Beer Fest – OCtoberfest

4 hours ago
Amusing, entertaining, and/or satisfying will be the feelings for the week in OC! Today through the 27th will be a blast! Restaurant week continues and will end Sunday; experience great cuisine with special fixed menus and pricing.

 
Events related to Fall and Halloween are dominating our region. The Beach Maze will continue from last week’s great opening! Explore & master the maze before it is gone!
 

October 21-27, 2019

Adults, kids, squads will have plenty of options with costume parties, convention shows, and races. Click these great links to find what fits your time here in Ocean City, Maryland best!

Shore Craft Beer Fest: OCtoberfest

This Saturday! Get your tickets now for our 5th annual autumn Shore Craft Beer Fest, OCtoberfest!

Held annually on the last Saturday of October in Ocean City’s scenic Sunset Park, OCtoberfest is a celebration of great, local beer (more than 40 to taste from the Shore and beyond!), delicious food from local food trucks, and fun times with family and friends. Live music will be provided by Johnny Bling. Dogs, kids and non-drinkers are welcome, too!
General admission gate will open at 1:30 p.m. and run until 4:30. A special VIP admission will be available for those wanting an extra hour of tasting craft beer plus a t-shirt to commemorate the day! Entrance for VIPs starts at 12:30 and includes time to talk to the local brewers and start sampling a little earlier.  buy tickets

Oct 25, 2019

 
 

Oct 26, 2019

 
 

 

Looking Ahead

 
November and December in Ocean City are shaping up to be just terrific! Winterfest will have lights ready on Nov 21. Hotels are announcing their Thanksgiving packages and dinners. Ocean City is much more than a summer town, but you won’t know until you try it!
 
