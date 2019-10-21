No Brining, No Mittens, No Problems: Thanksgiving In Ocean City, Maryland

Adore Fall, Dread the Prep

It is sweater weather, and the new line of fall boots gets all of us excited! We love pumpkin patch hunting, carving pumpkins, sipping hot cider, but it doesn’t always come with out a cost. Like all great and upcoming holidays, we love all the family and love and memories, but the meals and hosting can bring some trials. Ocean City wants to remove the stressers that can buddy up to your holiday plans. Make Thanksgiving as easy as possible and more enjoyable than years past with a stay in OC.

No Shopping, No Cooking, No Cleaning

Beyond deciding if you need a new outfit for your holiday dinner; when you come to Ocean City for Thanksgiving you won’t need to do any shopping. No need to buy all the ingredients for the stuffing or pumpkin pie. No getting up super early to cook, and spend hours in the kitchen for a meal that is consumed in minutes. Dishpan hands will not be in your future, because you won’t need to wash even a teaspoon. You can book a room, pack a bag, and relax while you and your family and friends enjoy Thanksgiving. {All while you enjoy the beach!}

Here are fabulous places that offer stays and Thanksgiving meals:

Clarion Resort Fountainebleu Hotel Thanksgiving Package (Available November 27 – December 1, 2019) – Two or Three nights’ oceanview accommodations with late check out, Thanksgiving Holiday Buffet dinner for two in Horizons or Crystal Ballroom.

Dunes Manor Thanksgiving Feast (Thursday, November 28 noon-6pm)

$36.95 per adult • $16.95 per child 4 years to 12 years. Reservations required – must have a telephone number and e-mail address

Princess Royale Thanksgiving Hotel Package (Available November 27- 29, 2019)

Package includes 2-night stay in oceanview/poolview suite, two Thanksgiving Holiday Buffets (children not included in price)

Thanksgiving Buffet– $25 per adult • 1/2 price children 5-10 years old • under 5 free with each paying adult