Trick or Treat: This week In OC
Halloween – Thursday, October 31
A waxing crescent will be all that is illuminated this Halloween. To help you make the most of your time under this special Halloween Moon, we have a list of Trick or Treat locations around Ocean City.
Trick or Treat times & Extra happenings
Town of Berlin, MD
5pm-7pm Trick-or-Treat
Haunted House at the Burbage Funeral Home
Berlin Library – Berlin, MD, 10am – 6pm trick-or-treat
Trunk-or-Treat – Artic Heating & Air Conditioning on Washington St
Pocomoke City, MD
5pm-7pm Trick-or-Treat
Town of Snow Hill, MD
5pm-8pm Trick-or-Treat
North Washington Street will be closed between Federal and Belt streets during the event. Free candy scanning will be available from 6-8 p.m. at the Worcester County courthouse, located at 1 W. Market St.
West Ocean City, MD
4-6pm trick or treat at White Marlin Mall