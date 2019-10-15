Ocean City Cruisin’ Week in Review

23 Shares Share Email

Hotels, Restaurants, & Home Owners Welcomed Cruisers

Ocean City roads and parking lots had all kinds of showroom ready coupes, sedans, and trucks. The boardwalk had three days of parades, and all over town there were great groups of people showing off their chrome.

The convention center and the inlet featured spectacular automobiles, but they were not the only place to see some motors!

Seacrets Car Show

Friday night there was a car show at Seacrets as one the many events during Endless Summer Cruisin‘. Here is some of the considerable cars there that night:

Winner

The winner of the show was Heather Kirshner of Fulton, MD. Her 1966 Black Chevy Nova Wagon stole the show!

Thank You For Your Service

We saw many service men and women come out for Endless Summer Cruisin,’ and we had the privilege to speak to one of them. Lance Corporal Jacob Waldridge of Seaford, DE brought his 2010 Chevrolet Camaro. The Lance Corporal made many upgrades to personalize his Camaro:

Lamborghini doors

50th anniversary wheels

APR racing splitter

and so may more. Take a look…

An immense thank you to all our troops, those serving and those who have served!